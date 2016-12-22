Production news round-up: December 14 to 20

Musicals

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Danny Mac is to star in the world premiere of a new musical based on the film Sleepless in Seattle. Called Sleepless, the show will also star Mac’s real-life girlfriend, Carley Stenson. It will open at the Theatre Royal Plymouth next year, running from April 1 to 15, before a tour that includes the Lowry in Salford and the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin. A West End run is also planned for the show.

Authors: Michael Burdett (book), Robert Scott (music) and Brendan Cull (lyrics)

Director: Morgan Young

Design: Morgan Large (set), Sue Simmerling (costumes), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Ian William Galloway (video), Avgoustos Psillas and Terry Jardine (sound), Richard Mawbey (wigs)

Orchestrations: Larry Blank

Casting: Sarah Bird.

Producers: Theatre Royal Plymouth, with Michael Rose and David Shor, in association with Marc Toberoff and the Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Mamma Mia! director Phyllida Lloyd has reunited with the musical’s choreographer and designer to develop a show based on Tina Turner’s life, called Tina – The Musical.

Author: Katori Hall

Director: Phyllida Lloyd

Design: Mark Thompson (set and costumes)

Choreographer: Anthony van Laast

Producer: Stage Entertainment

Dreamgirls has announced it has extended its run at the Savoy Theatre until October 2017. The West End musical, which opened this week, had originally been booking until May, but tickets will now be available until October 21.

Authors: Tom Eyen (book and lyrics). Henry Krieger (music)

Director: Casey Nicholaw

Producer: Sonia Friedman

Casting for the UK premiere of The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin has been announced. Matt Dempsey, Llandyll Gove, Karis Jack, Ashley Joseph, Sophia Mackay and Jay arch will feature alongside Jessia Pardoe, Trevor A Toussaint, Sharon Watts and Shelley Williams. The musical runs at Theatre Royal Stratford East from February 1 to March 11, with press night on February 8, before running at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry in April.

Author: Kirsten Childs (book, music and lyrics)

Director: Josette Bushell-Mingo

Design: Rosa Maggiora (set), Chris Davey (lighting), Andrew Johnson (sound), Tim Reid (video)

Choreographer: Mykal Rand

Musical director: Jordan Li-Smith

Re-orchestrator: Darius Smith

Producers: Theatre Royal Stratford East and Belgrade Theatre Coventry

Casting has been announced for the British premiere of musical Murder for Two. Ed MacArthur will feature in the show alongside Jeremy Legat. Opening at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury on January 26, the musical has a press night on January 30 and runs until February 25.

Authors: Joe Kinosian (book and music), Kellen Blair (book and lyrics)

Director: Luke Sheppard

Design: Gabriella Slade (set), Tom Attwood (sound)

Musical director: Tom Attwood

Producers: The Watermill Theatre and Paul Taylor-Mills

All Or Nothing, the musical based on the story of mod band The Small Faces, is to embark on a second UK tour from March 2017. The show premiered at the Vaults in 2016 and will begin its new tour at the Chelmsford Civic Theatre on March 29. It will then visit locations including Birmingham, Glasgow, Coventry and Brighton.

Author: Carol Harrison

Director: Tony McHale

Producer: Rock ’n’ Roll Productions

Plays

Caroline Quentin has joined the cast of The Hypocrite, alongside the previously announced Mark Addy. Quentin will feature in the new play, which opens at Hull Truck Theatre on March 1, before transferring to the Royal Shakespeare Company later that month.

Author: Richard Bean

Director: Phillip Breen

Design: Max Jones (set), Tina MacHugh (lighting), Andrea J Cox (sound)

Movement: Annie Lees-Jones

Music: Grant Olding

Illusions: Chris Fisher

Fight director: Renny Krupinski

Cast also includes: Martin Barrass, Daniel Bird, Neil D’Souza, Rachel Dale, Laura Elsworthy, Ben Goffe, Danielle Henry, Adrian Hood, Asif Khan, Andrew Langtree, Jordan Metcalfe, Sarah Middleton, Pierro Miel-Mee, Rowan Polonski, Paul Popplewell and Matt Sutton

Producers: Royal Shakespeare Company, Hull Truck Theatre and Hull UK City of Culture 2017

Further casting has been announces for the National Theatre’s Angels in America. Stuart Angell, Laura Caldow, Amanda Lawrence and Becky Namgauds will feature alongside Stan West, Lewis Wilkins and previously announced cast members including Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane. It runs from April 11, with press night on May 4.

Author: Tony Kushner

Director: Marianne Elliott

Design: Ian MacNeil (set), Paule Constable (lighting), Ian Dickinson (sound), Nicky Gillibrand (costume), Finn Caldwell, Nick Barnes (puppetry)

Choreographer: Robby Graham

Music: Adrian Sutton

Illusions: Chris Fisher

Aerial director: Gwen Hales

Producer: National Theatre

The Royal Exchange in Manchester and Graeae Theatre Company are to co-produce a new production of The House of Bernarda Alba, starring Kathryn Hunter. in a new translation, the production features Deaf and disabled actors, with each performance integrating British Sign Language, audio description and captioning. It runs at the Royal Exchange from February 3 to 25, with press night on February 7.

Authors: Federico Garcia Lorca, Jo Clifford (translation)

Director: Jenny Sealey

Producers: Royal Exchange Theatre and Graeae Theatre Company

Misogynistic words used by US president-elect Donald Trump and caught on a mic will be used in a new piece of verbatim theatre at the Traverse in Edinburgh. Gary McNair's Locker Room Talk uses the out-takes from Donald Trump's conversation with Billy Bush of Access Hollywood in 2005 as its source material, and will be performed as part of the Traverse’s spring/summer season. The line-up also includes Girl in the Machine by Stef Smith and the 10th Manipulate festival of visual theatre and animation.

Chris Chibnall’s Worst Wedding Ever is to be revived for a 2017 tour, starting at the Salisbury Playhouse. The comedy premiered at the theatre in 2014 and will be revived there in February, before visiting the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich and the Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch.

Author: Chris Chibnall

Director: Gareth Machin

Design: James Button (set), Peter Hunter (lighting), Mark Noble (sound)

Musical supervisor: Kate Edgar

Cast includes: Julia Hills, Elizabeth Cadwallader, Ben Callon, Derek Frood, Lloyd Gorman, Kieran Hill, Elisabeth Hopper, Nav Sidhu and Chris Talman

Edinburgh Fringe hit Heads Up, written and performed by Kieran Hurley, is to tour in 2017. The production opens on February 22 at the Iron Theatre in Glasgow, with other tour dates including the Traverse, Crewe Axis Arts Centre, The Crucible Studio, Oxford Playhouse, Northern Stage, Home in Manchester and Battersea Arts Centre.

Author: Kieran Hurley

Director: Alex Swift, Julia Taudevin

Design: Michael John McCarthy (sound)

Producers: Show and Tell and Kieran Hurley

South London theatre Ovalhouse has announced its spring/summer season, including two transfers from Edinburgh. Joan, a re-telling of Joan of Arc, runs from April 11 to 22, while Eurohouse, a darkly comic view of the Green financial crisis runs from April 25 to 29. The season also includes Toot’s Focus Group, in February, and The Last Straw by People Show, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Theatre503 will showcase the winning plays from Synergy’s national prison scriptwriting competition as part of Homecoming festival. The festival, which features new work by prisoners and ex-prisoners, takes place in February and March and will feature plays such as Glory Whispers by Sonya Hale and The Monkey by John Stanley.

The White Bear Theatre is to stage comedy Out There on Fried Meat Ridge Road next year as the London pub venue reopens after a refurbishment. The play is by, and features, US actor Keith Stevenson, who originated the role, and runs rom January 17 to February 4, with press night on January 18.

Author: Keith Stevenson

Director: Harry Burton

Design: Simon Scullion

Cast also includes: Melanie Gary, Robert Molony, Michael Wade, Dan Hildebrand

Producers: Wildcard Theatre in association with the White Bear

The UK premiere of off-Broadway play The Understudy will take place at the Canal Cafe Theatre in London as part of its American season. It runs from February 21 to March 11, with press night on February 23.

Author: Theresa Rebeck

Director: Russell Lucas

Design: Stuart Glover (lighting and sound)

Producers: Canal Cafe Theatre and Russell Lucas

Icarus Theatre Collective’s Hamlet is to tour from January to April next year. The production opens at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield on January 17 before touring until April 4, where it closes in Southsea.

Author: William Shakespeare

Director: Max Lewendel

Design: Curtis C Trout (set), Declan Randall (lighting), Theo Holloway (sound), Kate Unwinded (costumes)

Movement: Caroline Mueller

Cast includes: Nicholas Limm, Kerry Gooderson, Will Harrison-Wallace, Portia Booroff, Robert Harris-Hughes, Andrew Venning, Virginia V Hartmann, Phil Sealey, Camille Marmie

Producer: Icarus Theatre Collective

A Year From Now, which ran at the Tristan Bates Theatre earlier this year, is to play at Vault Festival in January. The production, which combines verbatim and physical theatre, runts at the Vaults from January 25 to January 29.

Creators: Kate Goodfellow, Vicki Baron

Director: Vicki Baron

Design: Abi Toghill (lighting)

Choreographer: Kate Goodfellow

Producer: Red Belly Black