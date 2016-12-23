Pantomime to return to Palladium in 2017 with Dick Whittington

Pantomime will return to the London Palladium following this year’s successful run of Cinderella, with a new production of Dick Whittington planned for Christmas 2017.

It will once again be produced by Qdos Entertainment, which this year brought pantomime back to the Palladium following a break of almost 30 years.

Qdos Entertainment chairman, Nick Thomas, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the exceptional response that our production of Cinderella has received – the show has broken the box office record for the highest grossing week in the West End.”

He added that more information about Dick Whittington would be revealed in the new year.

Dick Whittington will begin on December 9 next year.

Cinderella stars Amanda Holden, Julian Clary and Paul O’Grady. It is directed by Michael Harrison and Andrew Wright.