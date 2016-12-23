New Evita tour to star Emma Hatton and Gian Marco Schiaretti

Emma Hatton, who recently completed a run as Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked, is to star in the 2017 tour of Evita.

Hatton will play Eva Peron in the show, alongside Italian performer Gian Marco Schiaretti, who makes his UK debut in the production.

Kevin Stephen-James will play Juan Peron in the musical, and other cast members include Lewis Barnshaw, Kate Leiper, Oliver Slade and Yuval Zoref.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical begins touring at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley on January 12, with other venues it is appearing at including the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton and the New Wimbledon Theatre. It is touring until June 24 in the UK, when it appears at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The show will also visit Germany and Switzerland, playing in Hanover, Basel and Dusseldorf.

It is produced by Bill Kenwright, who directs with Bob Tomson. Evita is designed by Matthew Wright, with choreography by Bill Deamer.

This production originally ran at the Dominion Theatre in 2014.