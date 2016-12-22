Actors and stage managers set for £1m nationwide pay boost

Wages for actors and stage managers working in subsidised repertory theatre are expected to increase by £50 per week, under what Equity is calling a “massively good settlement”.

The union estimates that the new agreement could result in “at least” an additional £1 million going into members’ pockets by 2019.

However, the new sub rep agreement means premium payments for working on Sundays will decrease from 2017.

The agreement, which covers subsidised, venue-based theatre, is the first for the sub rep sector since 2010, and follows a period of negotiation between Equity and UK Theatre. The union said it was pleased to have achieved the deal, given difficult financial circumstances. Venues such as Curve in Leicester and the Donmar Warehouse in London are covered.

The main achievements of the deal include pay rises over a two-year period, with minimum rates increasing by £50 per week by 2019.

This means that from April 2019, performers’ and assistant stage managers’ minimums will increase from the current £400 per week to £450.

In real terms, the pay rates secured will give all members – not just those on the minimum – approximately £50 more per week. This is down to additional increases to the middle-range salary level, which affects every pay grade.

Depending on what salary grade a performer or stage manager is working on, their pay will increase by between 9.5% and 13%.

Employers’ pension contributions will also increase from 3% to 5% as part of the agreement, while rates for swings will be introduced where there is currently no payment.

A members’ ballot on the agreement closed on December 21, with 75% of voting members responding in favour of the deal. Equity said around 5,000 of its members had voted in the ballot.

Equity industrial organiser Hilary Hadley said the settlement represented a “very, very good increase” against a backdrop of a difficult funding climate and rising inflation.

The main concession in the agreement regards Sunday payments, with the current premium for a Sunday performance – £56.50 – reduced to £35.

In addition, the first Sunday in any given four-week period will not include a premium payment at all, while the payment will remain at £35 for those working on more than one performance in a single day.

Hadley said those affected would mainly be people working in Christmas and family shows, but the increases to regular pay would mean no one would be worse off than at present.

“We don’t want to mislead anybody, so if you worked for 52 weeks of the year, constantly on Sunday shows, the truth is you’re going to get less money. But with the additional £50 per week minimum, you would be no worse off, you just wouldn’t be better off,” she said. “But no industrial agreement just gives you the money without expecting something back. We think this is a very fair trade-off.”

She said most members did not work Sundays and that theatres in general schedule fewer Sunday shows than in the past.

A beefed-up equalities clause also features in the agreement, as part of Equity's commitment to help improve diversity within casting.

Other changes include a move to 46-hour weeks on tour, rather than the current 43, in order to facilitate travel time. However, overtime outside this will be paid at double time.

This will also be the case for missed breaks, however hour-long breaks will now be allowed after five hour's work rather than four, which brings the agreement into line with the commercial theatre agreement.