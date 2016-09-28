Dancer Jonathan Ollivier case referred to Crown Court

Dancer Jonathan Ollivier was killed when his motorbike was hit by a minicab while the driver was making a hands-free call on his mobile, a court has heard.

Ollivier died last August after his motorbike collided with a car as he was making his way to the final performance of Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man.

At a hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on September 28, the driver of the car was named as Abdul Qayyum. The court heard how he had failed to give way to Ollivier and had both earphones in when the collision occurred.

According to a report on MailOnline, Asha Misir, prosecuting, said: "This is a matter of causing death by careless driving. The defendant is a taxi driver, who was, at the time of the crash, carrying a passenger. He is said to have pulled out of a junction abruptly, hitting a motorcyclist, who came of his bike and hit a lamppost. As a result of the significant head injuries and other injuries, the motorcyclist suffered a fatality.”

She added: “This was an incident which happened at 11am, so during the day and, crucially, he was on the phone at the time of the collision. Not with a phone to his ear, but with headphones in both ears.”

Qayyum, 44, entered no plea when he appeared at court and spoke only to confirm his name and address.

Misir said that the offence “could attract a sentence beyond the powers of this court”.

Qayyum will now appear at Blackfriars Crown Court on October 26.

When he died last year, Bourne led tributes to Ollivier, calling him one of the most “charismatic and powerful” performers of his generation.