BBC boss Tony Hall orders investigation into TV mumbling

BBC director general Tony Hall has ordered an investigation into actors mumbling lines in TV drama.

His intervention comes after viewers complained in February about hit BBC1 drama Happy Valley. Many claimed actors in the series were not speaking loudly enough.

A subsequent poll by The Stage suggested that 80% of viewers think too many actors are mumbling on stage and screen.

Hall raised the problem during a BBC Trust meeting. The minutes show the trust members discussed the complaints “regarding audibility and sound quality on the BBC1 drama Happy Valley”.

The BBC had previously denied that actors were mumbling, suggesting that the quiet dialogue was due to the “realism” of the Sarah Lancashire-fronted TV series.

Stressing that he takes “all complaints seriously”, Hall revealed he had already asked BBC Television to look into the problem.

The minutes from the meeting also show he asked them to consider “any immediate issues” and to identify “any lessons for future commissions” that could be learned from the controversy.

It is not the first time Hall has spoken out against mumbling actors. Soon after his appointment as director general in 2012 he told the Radio Times: “I don't want to sound like a grumpy old man, but I think muttering is something we could look at."

Following initial complaints about the sound quality of the series in February, the BBC said in a statement: “Happy Valley is a drama that has been lauded for its realism and dramatic pathos – as such the dialogue is representative of the characters and area in which it is based.

“We trust it didn't interfere with the audience enjoyment of the opening episode, which was watched by 6.5 million.”