Alhambra Theatre’s future management uncertain as Bradford council weighs options

Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre and three other council-owned venues in the city could be subject to a management buy-out, as the local authority faces shrinking budgets.

The Alhambra, Bradford's largest theatre, is owned by Bradford Metropolitan District Council, along with the adjacent Alhambra Studio, St George's Hall, and the King's Hall and Winter Garden in nearby Ilkley.

A council report has laid out four possible options for the future of the venues – run cumulatively by BMDC as Bradford Theatres – one of which would be a management buy-out and would see the buildings run independently.

Other options include keeping the theatres in council control and continuing with current management structures, leasing the theatres to a commercial management company or moving them to a charitable trust-based model.

The report states that Bradford Theatres currently operates on a subsidy of £418,000 per year. However, council budget cuts are set to continue.

The local authority has reduced its spending by £578,500 since 2011/12, with a further £120,000 of cuts to be made in 2017/18.

The Alhambra is one of the largest receiving houses in the area, with shows set to tour to the venue in 2017 including Sister Act, Sunny Afternoon, The Red Shoes and Funny Girl.

The report says that its studio, which has a capacity of 250, is underused and has suffered from a lack of investment. However, it has been identified as an area that could trade more to commercially support the theatres in future. This could include renting out the space for events and conferences.

St George's Hall is currently closed as it undergoes a £5.2 million refurbishment, which includes essential maintenance and health and safety work, a remodelling of the front-of-house areas and improving its accessibility. The project is due to be finished in late 2017.

The report will be considered by the council's regeneration and economy overview committee at a meeting on December 21, where councillors will discuss potential options for the four venues.

A spokesman from Bradford Council said: "Due to unprecedented cuts in Government grants to the council, officers in every division have been charged with producing reports and proposing suggestions about how all the services could be run in the future. Many options are put forward in reports, including those which have no realistic prospect of being adopted or even seriously considered by the council once they are aired in committee.

“We can only repeat that Bradford Council is hugely proud of our theatre venues, as are the many residents and visitors who enjoy them regularly."