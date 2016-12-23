LGBT theatre Above the Stag is to relocate after receiving planning permission to convert railway arches into a new theatre space.

The move will see it leave its current Vauxhall home on Miles Street, where it has been since 2013 and which has space for around 70 people, to new premises on Goding Street. It is planning to create a 120-seat main house and a 60-seat studio space, alongside rehearsals rooms and a gallery.

Artistic director Peter Bull previously stated that the move would allow it to expand its programme and take more “creative risks”. The theatre is planning to move to its new home in summer 2017 after Lambeth Council approved its application to change the use of the railway arches.

Welcoming the planning permission, Bull said: “We are ever so excited that Lambeth Council has granted permission for change of use of the new premises that Above The Stag Theatre will be moving into in 2017.”

He added: “As the new venue will be a much larger space, it will allow us to expand our programme, enhance customer experience and continue being a beacon in the LGBT community and for London theatre in general.”

The theatre submitted a planning application to Lambeth council in November.