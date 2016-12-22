Brighton drama school to offer city’s only degree-level actor training

A new drama school is being launched in Brighton next year, offering the city's only degree course in the performing arts.

The Brighton Institute for Contemporary Theatre Training will open in September and begin by introducing the three-year BA (Hons) course in acting and performance, providing what it says will be the only degree-level training in the town.

The course will teach acting, singing and dancing, as well as preparing students for life after drama school with topics not usually covered by performing arts training. These will include business skills, life coaching and nutrition.

It will be accredited by the University of Brighton and BRICTT has been set up in partnership with the British and Irish Modern Music Institute, also based in Brighton.

The school will be based at Bird Studios in central Brighton, which has been extended to accommodate the college and which already runs dance classes for both adults and children.

Students will work with industry professionals, and also perform in several public performances, including a West End showcase.

The school said Brighton provided the “perfect backdrop” for its course, with its arts offering including the annual Brighton Festival and Brighton Fringe – England’s largest fringe festival.

Fees for the three-year course will be in line with the national £9,000 per year standard, however scholarships and bursaries will be available.