Original cast members from The Phantom of the Opera to return for 30th anniversary

The Phantom of the Opera’s 30th anniversary will be marked with a special gala performance that will feature original cast members.

Taking place at Her Majesty’s Theatre on October 10, original cast members, yet to be announced, will join current performers for a special finale.

Tickets for the event are priced at £19.86 and £30, with 30 pairs of tickets priced at £300 each (£600 for a pair). The gala is being held in aid of charity, Music in Secondary Schools Trust.

The current cast includes Ben Forster as The Phantom, Celinde Schoenmaker as Christine and Nadim Naaman as Raoul.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and opened at the theatre on October 9, 1986, starring Michael Crawford.

A production that was set to open in Paris to mark the 30th anniversary of the show has been put in jeopardy, after a fire broke out in the venue at the weekend.

The musical is the longest running show in Broadway history, surpassing the previous record holder, which was Lloyd Webber’s Cats. It celebrated 25 years on Broadway in 2013.