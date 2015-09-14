Warwick Davis criticises Snow White panto for taking ‘vital’ work from short actors

Warwick Davis has criticised a pantomime production of Snow White in Leicester for choosing not to hire short actors to play the seven dwarves.

The actor claimed the move by De Montfort Hall was symptomatic of a worrying trend taking away “vital” work from short actors.

The Leicester venue previously revealed it would use members of the show’s existing dance company to portray the dwarves, instead of hiring short actors in the roles.

The dwarves will also be referred to in the show as ‘friends’, as a spokesman for the venue told the Leicester Mercury that ‘dwarf’ is “generally not a word that people feel comfortable with”.

However, speaking to The Stage, Davis branded the venue’s decision “a shame”.

He said: “Who’s doing this research, and which audiences are feeding this back? If you talk to any audience member after they’ve seen a show that doesn’t feature short actors in the seven dwarves they would tell you they’d rather see short actors playing these roles. It’s a real shame.”

The actor added: “There’s a lot of actors out there for whom performing at Christmas is a staple of their yearly income. It’s a shame that other people being offended on behalf of an actor might take work away from them, when surely it is their choice to do it. As long as it’s done right, and tastefully, I think it’s certainly not something I would like to see go away for people.”

Davis also said the ‘paranoia’ in the industry about offending short actors was causing the sector to hire them less and less.

He explained: “We’re all getting so worried about what people say and think. And a lot of these roles are actually perfectly fine, but it’s just people being super-paranoid and super-aware of not offending anybody, whereas no one’s actually looked into what’s offensive and what isn’t.”

Davis, who last year founded the Reduced Height Theatre Company for actors under four feet tall, added: “They’re steering away from using short actors just in case. So then the Christmas pantomime season becomes more and more vital to a lot of actors who frankly haven’t got much work during the year.”

In a statement, De Montfort Hall general manager Antony Flint said the venue’s production was based more closely on the original Grimm fairytale, and less on the more modern Disney version – meaning the dwarves are “less involved in the storyline for the show”.

He continued: “As a result, they’re being played by the dance team in full costume rather than a team of adult actors, but audiences will absolutely get the full traditional story they’re expecting to see – dwarfs and all.

“The dance teams that will play these characters as well as providing the dance ensemble were selected by open audition earlier in the year and panto is the ideal vehicle for them to be involved in a professional theatre production – often for the first time”.