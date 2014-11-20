Live Business secures entertainment deal with Thomson holidays

Entertainment company Live Business has secured a contract with holiday firm Thomson to provide performers for the company’s hotels.

Live Business – which supplies entertainment for the leisure and cruise industry – claims the deal will create almost

100 jobs for singers, performers and producers.

The entertainers will work on six-month contracts over the summer season at Thomson’s Mediterranean hotel resorts.

Dan Lock and Mark Dixon, managing directors of Live Business, told The Stage the contract was an opportunity to take on “new, young, exciting entertainers”.

Lock said: “Audiences over the last few years have been educated [in performance quality]. Because of reality TV shows, people know a good singer from a bad singer – you can’t get away with second best anymore. People expect West End standards, so hopefully that’s what we’re going to be delivering.”

Dixon added: “Some of the people we represent started their career on cruise ships, and now they’re performing in the likes of The Lion King. So there’s a career trajectory for them to follow. And it’s a wonderful way for them to work overseas, really hone their craft and become terrific performers.”

Live Business will start providing entertainers to both Thomson’s Gold and Couples brands next year.