What is supported content?

Supported content describes editorially independent content supported by an advertiser. This support allows The Stage to cover certain areas and subjects in more detail than we would otherwise be able to.



This content is written and edited by our journalists, or freelancers appointed by The Stage, and is written to the same standards expected in all of our journalism. We do not show copy to advertisers for approval.



Before funding is agreed with a client, the relevant section editor is consulted about its suitability and the editor of The Stage has the final say on whether a funding deal is accepted. A client whose branding appears on editorial content may have a role in suggesting the kind of topics are covered, but the editor is not obliged to accept these ideas.