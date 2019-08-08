Once you have a subscription, to access the Digital Edition you need to download our app. Search for ’ The Stage’ in your app store or click one of the links below.

Get the monthly magazine experience on your mobile plus breaking news and theatre crosswords! Subscribe to The Stage Print Edition or Digital Edition for full access. The app is free to download, and with a paid subscription you will have unlimited access to digital editions, the latest stories, and the crossword on your phone or tablet.

Monthly magazine

Published every month, read curated digital editions and PDF replicas of The Stage magazine. Editions can be downloaded to read offline.

The latest stories

Live news, reviews, opinion, features and more from The Stage website – ensuring that you don’t miss any stories from The Stage.

Crossword

Put your theatrical knowledge to the test with our interactive crossword, exclusively for subscribers. There is a new crossword each week to challenge you and see exactly how much you know about theatre.

Search and save

Search across editions for the content that is important to you and create your own Scrapbook to save articles.

Need help?

Visit our How To page for FAQ about The Stage: Theatre News & Jobs app.

To get full access to the app you need to have a Print Edition or Digital Edition subscription. Visit The Stage shop for more information and to subscribe. Web Only subscriptions do not include access to the app.