Sam Marlowe is reviews editor for The Stage. She trained and worked as an actor before becoming a full-time arts writer with a special

Sam Marlowe is reviews editor for The Stage. She trained and worked as an actor before becoming a full-time arts writer with a special

The adulation is a small miracle, in a way; because even the most devout disciples of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s sung-through creation – a hit concept album in 1970, before its theatrical premiere the following year – would surely concede that, if its take on Christian iconography once made it controversial, it’s now not only conspicuously dated, but also often downright daft. Continues...

The perennially popular biblical rock musical is back – and audiences are greeting it like the Second Coming.

Lloyd Webber’s rock score still sounds pretty good. There are touches of funk, folk and glam, and some earwormy tunes and pulse-quickening riffs, all of which, under Tom Deering’s musical direction and Adam Fisher’s sound design, are raised to an ear-splitting, stadium-gig volume at climactic moments.

But if we can forgive some of the quaint slang in Rice’s lyrics, given the show’s vintage, it’s less easy to overlook the bathetic silliness of clunkers such as an ecstatic mob singing: “Christ, you know I love you! Did you see I waved?” Or Jesus, anguished and terrified in the garden of Gethsemane, howling out a peevish complaint to God for clarification on the necessity of his crucifixion: “You’re far too keen on where and when, but not so hot on why.”

So the success of any production is heavily reliant on the unassailably sturdy framework of the narrative, and on persuasive, charismatic performances. The crown of thorns is heavy – we need to believe that Rice and Lloyd Webber’s flawed, very human Jesus could inspire a fervent cult and strike fear into the authorities.

What’s more, Jesus has to compete with a conscience-stricken Judas, who often cuts a more compelling figure and gets some of the show’s best tunes. Ryder – despite making valiant and committed efforts – doesn’t prove quite up to the task.

Tom Scutt’s scaffold set, dominated by a cruciform platform, sees the band perched above the stage and allows for some intimate seating below them, placing some punters so close to the action that they could almost join Jesus’ devoted followers.

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