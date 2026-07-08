Sam Marlowe is reviews editor for The Stage. She trained and worked as an actor before becoming a full-time arts writer with a special...full bio
Sam Ryder stars as Jesus in a fan-pleasing revival of the popular biblical musical
Sam Marlowe is reviews editor for The Stage. She trained and worked as an actor before becoming a full-time arts writer with a special...full bio
The perennially popular biblical rock musical is back – and audiences are greeting it like the Second Coming.
First seen at the Open Air Theatre in Regent’s Park a decade ago, Timothy Sheader’s Olivier-winning staging, choreographed by Drew McOnie, features singer-songwriter and Eurovision runner-up Sam ‘Space Man’ Ryder in the title role, as well as a string of big names in the camp cameo role of King Herod, including Julian Clary, Boy George, Simon Russell Beale and Layton Williams. A transfer to Theatre Royal Drury Lane for an extended run was announced before the show even opened.
The adulation is a small miracle, in a way; because even the most devout disciples of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s sung-through creation – a hit concept album in 1970, before its theatrical premiere the following year – would surely concede that, if its take on Christian iconography once made it controversial, it’s now not only conspicuously dated, but also often downright daft.
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Lloyd Webber’s rock score still sounds pretty good. There are touches of funk, folk and glam, and some earwormy tunes and pulse-quickening riffs, all of which, under Tom Deering’s musical direction and Adam Fisher’s sound design, are raised to an ear-splitting, stadium-gig volume at climactic moments.
But if we can forgive some of the quaint slang in Rice’s lyrics, given the show’s vintage, it’s less easy to overlook the bathetic silliness of clunkers such as an ecstatic mob singing: “Christ, you know I love you! Did you see I waved?” Or Jesus, anguished and terrified in the garden of Gethsemane, howling out a peevish complaint to God for clarification on the necessity of his crucifixion: “You’re far too keen on where and when, but not so hot on why.”
So the success of any production is heavily reliant on the unassailably sturdy framework of the narrative, and on persuasive, charismatic performances. The crown of thorns is heavy – we need to believe that Rice and Lloyd Webber’s flawed, very human Jesus could inspire a fervent cult and strike fear into the authorities.
What’s more, Jesus has to compete with a conscience-stricken Judas, who often cuts a more compelling figure and gets some of the show’s best tunes. Ryder – despite making valiant and committed efforts – doesn’t prove quite up to the task.
Tom Scutt’s scaffold set, dominated by a cruciform platform, sees the band perched above the stage and allows for some intimate seating below them, placing some punters so close to the action that they could almost join Jesus’ devoted followers.
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Characters sing into hand-held microphones and, for the crucifixion, Ryder’s Jesus is lashed with electrical leads to a pair of crossed mic stands. His first appearance is also at the mic, with his guitar, and Ryder cuts a suitably rock-star figure throughout, entirely apt and at home in this environment.
But as an actor, Ryder doesn’t quite convince; there’s a posturing, presentational flavour to his performance. And vocally, while he unsurprisingly has no difficulty soaring to the falsetto heights of the role, he’s less comfortable in the lower register, where there’s not only a lack of firepower, but sometimes of audibility, the words blurry and breathy.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson has plenty of fun, decked out in gold lamé and performing a sitting-down showgirl kick line
No such issues for Tyrone Huntley as Judas. His portrayal of this most notorious of traitors is rivetingly full-throttle – pained, impassioned, perplexed, furious, guilt-stricken and distraught by turns, his hands stained silver after he accepts the fatal 30 pieces for his self-destructive act of betrayal. And his voice is a marvel, endlessly elastic yet impeccably controlled, sweetness and abrasiveness deftly deployed. Sheader’s staging of the mic-drop moment of his suicide is a touch anticlimatic – but we miss him after he leaves the stage.
Meanwhile, McOnie keeps the ensemble, dressed by Scutt in hessian drapery, loose trousers and abs-flashing cropped tops, milling about the aisles as well as the stage, his choreography heavily featuring squats, undulating torsos and rippling arms.
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It captures something of the quality of crowd contagion – the way an impulse can spread through a mob until it reaches a frenzy – but it could be more dynamically exciting, and it becomes a little visually monotonous. A moment when Da Vinci’s Last Supper is recreated in a living tableau, though, is a nicely witty touch.
Desmonda Cathabel delivers a sensual, wonder-struck and beautifully sung Mary Magdalene, and David Thaxton’s powerful Pontius Pilate hits all the right notes of frustration and despair.
As the first of the production’s Herods, Jesse Tyler Ferguson has plenty of fun, decked out in gold lamé, performing a sitting-down showgirl kick line with a chorus sporting wide, plate-like collars that make their heads look as if they’ve been severed and served up like John the Baptist’s.
The Herod sequence’s broadly comic tone and its placement – smack in the middle of the emotive, final, tragic and bloody build-up – feels tonally weird and tasteless. But there’s not much Sheader can do about that except to embrace it, and its tacky glee is sure to please the show’s fans, who will expect no less.
In fact, there’s probably enough enthusiasm among the faithful to make this musical critic-proof. I’m not sure it’ll convert the unimpressed or uninitiated; but believers will love it.
London Palladium; then at Theatre Royal Drury Lane from 16th October 2026 to 9th January 2027; then touring until 23rd October 2027
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