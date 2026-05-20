The Stage West End Ticketing Survey 2026: breakdown in full

Katie Chambers Senior Reporter Katie joined The Stage as junior reporter in 2024.

The Stage’s annual West End Ticketing Survey has been charting the progress of seat prices since 2012. Senior reporter Katie Chambers reveals and analyses this year’s results

Katie Chambers Senior Reporter Katie joined The Stage as junior reporter in 2024.

This is a longer version of our news story available here

For the ticketing survey data in full, click here The most expensive seats for West End shows have continued to rise in price, with The Stage’s latest annual survey showing subsidised and not-for-profit venues hiking their top prices the most. The average priciest ticket for a show in London’s Theatreland is now £173.74 – up 6.84% from £162.61 last year. This rise marks a slightly larger increase than in the previous year’s survey, where the costliest tickets in June 2025 had risen by 5.2% on average compared with the equivalent 2024 figure. Subsidised and not-for-profit venues have shown the steepest incline in their top-price tickets, which have risen by 10.5% to £125.80 on average. Notably, these venues’ cheapest tickets also displayed the largest rise this year, a 15.6% climb from an average of £19.90 in 2025 to £23 in 2026. Generally, the cheapest tickets for West End shows rose by 2% according to this year’s survey, from £30.55 on average in 2025 to £31.17 in 2026. This is a significantly smaller year-on-year climb than last year, when the cheapest tickets jumped nearly 25% compared with 2024. In that year, the average cheapest ticket was £24.58.

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Photos: Johan Persson/Tristram Kenton

The Stage’s West End ticketing survey, conducted annually, this year looked at prices for evening performances on Saturday 23rd May, 2026. Data was gathered in April, with prices quoted referring to the purchase of a single standard ticket including booking fees, but without added extras such as VIP lounge access or refreshment. It also excluded discounted and standing tickets. Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre emerged as the most expensive ticket in the entire survey, with audience members set back £303.83 for certain seats. The show also recorded the joint-third cheapest ticket for a musical, at £25. Representatives for the show declined to comment. The most expensive ticket for a play was for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre, with the top-price at £278.80. The West End transfer of Inter Alia starring Rosamund Pike at Wyndham’s Theatre was close behind, with tickets on sale for as much as £278.50. Representatives of the two shows did not respond to The Stage’s request for comment. The cheapest ticket price for a musical was £20, available for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre, while the joint-cheapest play tickets were £15 for My Neighbour Totoro at the Gillian Lynne Theatre and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Part 2 at the Palace Theatre. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, whose show also boasted the cheapest ticket for any play in a commercial venue in last year’s survey, said: “When we opened at the Palace Theatre in 2016, with the show sold out more than a year in advance, we made a commitment to keep it as accessible as possible. That commitment, including our accessible entry price, has never wavered. Ten years on, we remain as proud as ever to be sharing this story with audiences from around the world.”

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Photos: Johan Persson/Danny Kaan

Photos: Manuel Harlan

In general, the top-priced musical tickets were higher than those for plays, clocking in at £186.56 on average (an increase of 6.3% from last year) compared with £159.19 for plays (an increase of 2.3% from last year). The average cheapest ticket price for West End plays fell this year by 6.3%, from £28.51 in 2025 to £26.70. Conversely, the lowest-priced seats for musicals rose this year by 6.1%, from £33.71 in the 2025 survey to £35.77 in 2026. Commercial theatres’ average top-price ticket rose by 6.4% this year to £187.44, but their lowest costing tickets remained almost exactly the same as last year, at £33.51 on average. Despite subsidised venues’ average top and bottom-priced ticket rising the most this year, the cheapest ticket in the entire survey was for ballet La Fille Mal Gardée at the Royal Opera House, at only £9. Alex Beard, the Royal Ballet and Opera’s chief executive, told The Stage: “We are delighted to once again offer the cheapest ticket in the West End.” He added: “Keeping our prices accessible helps remove barriers, welcomes new audiences through our doors, and ensures these art forms remain a vital, shared part of our cultural life.” Five West End theatres were dark on the relevant date this year, compared with four last year. Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre’s latest research, published in March, claimed ticket prices have actually fallen in real terms, when inflation was accounted for. It also claimed that 63% of producers across the UK were planning to freeze or reduce their cheapest tickets – a finding that coheres with the significant slowing down in the average price of West End bottom-priced tickets in this survey. One method that theatres are using to maintain their cheapest ticket offers is dynamic pricing: the adjusting of ticket prices according to demand. For example, the National Theatre recently confirmed it occasionally adjusts ticket prices in order to continue to offer its “accessibly priced tickets at £30 or under”.

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Photos: Johan Persson/Manuel Harlan

Photos: Matt Crockett/Tristram Kenton

SOLT and UK Theatre co-chief executive Claire Walker reiterated the organisations’ previous claims that a “snapshot of a single Saturday evening performance” could not “reflect the full picture of West End ticket pricing across a year”. “Official box office data shows that, in 2025, the majority of tickets in the West End were sold at £56 or less, with more than a quarter sold for under £35. Fewer than 4% of tickets were sold above £150, and only 0.38% exceeded £250,” Walker said. “Premium prices grab headlines, but they represent a very small proportion of sales. Where they are used, they help sustain a broad spread of prices, supporting access in a sector where wages, energy, materials, maintenance and production costs have risen sharply.” Walker added: “Our sector’s commitment to accessible pricing remains clear. Across the West End, producers and venues work hard to sustain a wide range of affordable options, including targeted discounts, lotteries, day seats, and family offers, and SOLT’s Kids Week has introduced more than 2.5 million young people to theatre.” The Stage’s West End Ticketing Survey 2026 – Methodology We have adopted a consistent method­ology every year to compare prices as closely as possible on a like-for-like basis. To define a West End show, we surveyed all theatres listed as SOLT member theatres (excluding affiliates). Prices were taken from the online purchase option for each show. We checked this information by going to each show’s website and following links to its official vendor. If more than one vendor was listed, we took the first option (unless another was billed as having no fees). All ticket prices include booking or administration fees. Prices quoted are for evening performances on Saturday 23rd May, 2026. The data was gathered in April. If a show was in preview or was sold out, we moved to the next available non-preview Saturday evening show. Where sections of the show were sold out, we asked a show’s representative for pricing details. If there was no show running during the date of the count, we classified the theatre as dark. Prices quoted are for a single ticket. Seats that were not available to book online were not included. Standing tickets and day/lottery seats were also excluded for consistency. When different delivery options were available, we chose to collect at the box office. When recording top-price seats, we opted for the most expensive ticket without added extras, such as VIP lounge access, drinks or snacks. When recording bottom price, we opted for the cheapest full-price ticket, excluding discounted seats.