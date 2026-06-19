ao link
News
Reviews
Features
Opinion
Jobs
Tickets
Suppliers
Training
Events
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE
User Menu
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search

How country house opera conquered the summer season

Long ReadsJun 19, 2026
Illustration: Eduardo Luzzatti
Illustration: Eduardo Luzzatti
From scrappy start-ups to long-established behemoths, country house opera is flourishing. The creatives behind these festivals tell Theo Bosanquet about their efforts to change perceptions

THIS IS NOT A PAYWALL

Serious about theatre?
Join over 100,000 theatremakers who rely on The Stage for trusted news, reviews, and insight.

 

🔓 Sign in below or create a free account to read 5 free articles.

 

Want to support independent theatre journalism? For a limited time, you can subscribe for 99p and unlock:

 

🗞️ Unlimited access to award-winning theatre journalism

⭐ 1000+ reviews from across the UK

📧 Breaking news and daily newsletters

💡Insight and opinion from writers including Lyn Gardner & Amanda Parker

🎟️Discounts and early access to The Stage’s events

 

Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

More on this topic

Long Reads

Recommended for you

Opinion

Your subscription helps ensure our journalism can continue

Invest in The Stage today with a subscription starting at just £7.99

SUBSCRIBE
The Stage
Subscribe

Subscribe

Start a subscription today from just £7.99 Subscribe

© Copyright The Stage Media Company Limited 2026

Facebook
Instagram
X
Linked In
Pinterest
YouTube