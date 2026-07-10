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Edinburgh Fringe 2026: the best theatre shows to see this year

Long ReadsJul 10, 2026
Clockwise from top left: Al-Sirah Al-Hilaliyyah, The Bob Ross Effect, LANDSFRAU هموط, For Dolores, Remember, Remember! and Salty Brine. Photo: Khulood Basel/Cornelius Reitmayr/Eva O'Connor/Candid Studio/Alex Brenner
Clockwise from top left: Al-Sirah Al-Hilaliyyah, The Bob Ross Effect, LANDSFRAU هموط, For Dolores, Remember, Remember! and Salty Brine. Photo: Khulood Basel/Cornelius Reitmayr/Eva O'Connor/Candid Studio/Alex Brenner
The Stage’s team of critics pick their hot tips for the Edinburgh Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival, from full-scale musicals to genre-blending new work

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