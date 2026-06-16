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The Stage Debut Awards 2025 winners. Photo: Alex Brenner
The Stage Debut Awards 2025 winners. Photo: Alex Brenner
Hannah Schmidt at The Stage Debut Awards 2025. Photo: Roy J Baron
Hannah Schmidt at The Stage Debut Awards 2025. Photo: Roy J Baron

Hannah Schmidt

Best Designer

What did winning a Debut Award mean to you, and what are your memories of the night?

The Debut Award meant the years of working in the arts were starting to pay off. My mother joined me, who, as a single mother, has thrown everything she has to sustain and support my career in the arts; it was with her that we shared the glory. 

To pair with this, my mentor Miriam Buether presented me with the award. I have worked with her on the production Kyoto, carefully learning from her expertise and shadowing her process. As a leading designer, she has been massively influential to me, and her generosity is unparalleled. I dedicated the award to the importance and work of assistants, as a great way to learn and support the quality of a show. My highlight was having a drink with Miriam. 

What have you been working on since winning, and what’s next for you?

I completed my associate role on Kyoto at the Lincoln Center in New York, and I have designed three shows this year: Dracula with the National Youth Theatre, Slippery at the Omnibus Theatre and Salome at York Hall with Mark Ravenhill and Aletta Collins. My next steps are to gather my resources and meet exciting directors and writers. 

What advice would you give to the nominees for our 2026 Debut Awards?

My advice is not to underestimate the power of the fringe in showcasing exciting new works while sharing space intimately with an audience. The conditions are extremely difficult and uncompromising, and to keep pushing for quality is essential to make the work stand out. 

How has winning a Debut Award helped you in your career so far?

The Debut Award has meant that my early-career status in theatre in the UK is boosted with credibility. It means that I am more confident and invite industry people to see my shows. It feels like I have a place in theatre and continue to develop my community. 

Yve Blake. Photo: Andrew Fraser
Yve Blake. Photo: Andrew Fraser

Yve Blake

Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer

What did winning a Debut Award mean to you and what are your memories of the night?

I was working in Australia when the ceremony was on – so I woke up to a lot of texts about it in all-caps. I remember feeling stoked, but I really had no idea how many doors would be directly and inadvertently opened by this happening.

What have you been working on since winning, and what’s next for you?

I’m in rehearsals for a new show I’ve written called Mackenzie, which is about to premiere in Sydney and Melbourne. It’s a severely camp play with songs that ask: what if Macbeth was a 13-year-old child star in 2006? And what if Lady Macbeth was her ruthless stage mum? The vibe is: Titanique meets The Substance. I’m also developing a musical with Mark Gordon Pictures, a TV show with Fremantle and I have a new play coming out next year.

What advice would you give to the nominees for our 2026 Debut Awards?

Go to the ceremony and tell me what the food’s like. I still wonder.

How has winning a Debut Award helped you in your career so far?

Earlier this year, I got an email from someone requesting a meeting, and when I saw who had asked – it made me stop in the street and primal scream into the group chat (in a good way). At the meeting itself, I asked them how they knew my work, and they said it was because I’d won this. Thank you forever, team The Stage!

Mark Rosenblatt at The Stage Debut Awards 2025. Photo: Roy J Baron
Mark Rosenblatt at The Stage Debut Awards 2025. Photo: Roy J Baron

Mark Rosenblatt

Best Creative West End Debut

What did winning a Debut Award mean to you and what are your memories of the night?

It was wonderful to have the impact of Giant’s West End transfer recognised. I never imagined that this knotty, complex play could have the kind of commercial life it had at the Harold Pinter Theatre. But it just reminded us that West End audiences also have a real appetite for challenging work without easy answers or neat messages – and that was exhilarating to watch. 

The Stage Debut Awards evening itself was so energising, such a celebration – and a superb way of placing a new wave of younger artists front and centre. 

What have you been working on since winning, and what’s next for you?

Well, Giant hasn’t stopped. It opened on Broadway in March and it’s gone down a storm there, selling out and getting New York audiences really talking. And then I’ve been writing a film – a thriller, in fact – while beginning to write another play for the Royal Court. I feel like a bit of a lucky bugger right now. 

What advice would you give to the nominees for our 2026 Debut Awards?

I’ve been around the block enough times now to realise that professional momentum is a rare thing. Whenever you’re lucky enough to find yourself with some, take smart advantage. Being nominated is one of those moments. 

How has winning a Debut Award helped you in your career so far?

Confidence is everything. The Debut Award gives you lots of it.

Submissions for The Stage Debut Awards 2026 must close Thursday 25th June

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