Hilson Agbangbe

Best Performer in a Play

What did winning a Debut Award mean to you and what are your memories of the night?

It was so emotional for me, and it meant a lot to be in that room. I remember being so shocked that I went into denial and was also quite nervous, especially when I realised I had to go up and actually deliver a speech.

I also remember being so sure that Lucy [Karczewski] would win, so I was ecstatic when I realised she had won alongside me. It really made the night special and unforgettable.

What have you been working on since winning, and what’s next for you?

I feel like I have been working mostly on myself, but I am also continuing to learn and looking for ways to improve my craft. I spent January hosting The Stage Awards and performing a short run of a new play in Reading, centred on the Jamaican sound system, so it was nice to do something for the culture.

I also spent time with family and saw my mum for the first time in almost nine years, which was so exciting and emotional. Overall, trying to get used to the acting life, and I am truly looking forward to new and exciting opportunities.

What advice would you give to the nominees for our 2026 Debut Awards?

Definitely write a speech. Win or no win, you might go back to redrafting that speech another day in the future. So write it in faith. Relish and enjoy the night, because you have earned it, you’re clearly doing good work to have been recognised and nominated.

How has winning a Debut Award helped you in your career so far?

It really gave me a confidence boost and gave me so much hope and trust in my journey. Whenever I start to feel doubt or get scared, I remember how far I have come from being a novice, clueless, immigrant actor to winning The Stage Debut Award for my first show, and it just gives me more fuel for the journey.