This 27th September, The Stage Debut Awards will crown a new set of winners. As this year’s window for nominations prepares to close, Giverny Masso catches up with some of the 2025 victors to find out what they have been up to since – and their advice for this year’s nominees...
What did winning a Debut Award mean to you and what are your memories of the night?
It was so emotional for me, and it meant a lot to be in that room. I remember being so shocked that I went into denial and was also quite nervous, especially when I realised I had to go up and actually deliver a speech.
I also remember being so sure that Lucy [Karczewski] would win, so I was ecstatic when I realised she had won alongside me. It really made the night special and unforgettable.
What have you been working on since winning, and what’s next for you?
I feel like I have been working mostly on myself, but I am also continuing to learn and looking for ways to improve my craft. I spent January hosting The Stage Awards and performing a short run of a new play in Reading, centred on the Jamaican sound system, so it was nice to do something for the culture.
I also spent time with family and saw my mum for the first time in almost nine years, which was so exciting and emotional. Overall, trying to get used to the acting life, and I am truly looking forward to new and exciting opportunities.
What advice would you give to the nominees for our 2026 Debut Awards?
Definitely write a speech. Win or no win, you might go back to redrafting that speech another day in the future. So write it in faith. Relish and enjoy the night, because you have earned it, you’re clearly doing good work to have been recognised and nominated.
How has winning a Debut Award helped you in your career so far?
It really gave me a confidence boost and gave me so much hope and trust in my journey. Whenever I start to feel doubt or get scared, I remember how far I have come from being a novice, clueless, immigrant actor to winning The Stage Debut Award for my first show, and it just gives me more fuel for the journey.
What did winning a Debut Award mean to you and what are your memories of the night?
Seconds before I accepted my award, I was certain I hadn’t won. Hilson was announced as the winner and I was really happy for him. We went to the same drama school and he was an undeniable sensation in Wonder Boy. We were elated to be nominated together.
When they said his name, my agent held my hand and whispered “at least it went to someone you think is amazing”. Then they announced a second winner. Me. It was shocking, a truly dramatic win.
A few months later, Hilson and I co-hosted The Stage Awards, we added plenty of jokes poking fun at having to reluctantly share the title of Best Performer in a Play. In reality, there was nothing reluctant about it. That’s what made winning momentous.
What have you been working on since winning, and what’s next for you?
I am currently filming the new series of Peaky Blinders. I can’t say much about my character except I love her, she’s beautifully cathartic. The writing breaks my heart.
What advice would you give to the nominees for our 2026 Debut Awards?
Get to know your fellow nominees. You’re up there with some fiercely talented individuals doing exciting stuff.
How has winning a Debut Award helped you in your career so far?
I was still performing in Stereophonic and winning was the confidence boost I needed to complete the run. Your first play is vulnerable, let alone doing it in the West End. I would keep my inexperience quiet during press, not because I’m humble; I had this fear people in the audience would say: “Do you know it’s her first job?” the reply being: “You can tell.” That idea really got in my head. When I won the Debut Award, it changed my perspective. I walked on stage differently after that.
It’s no small thing to recognise someone when they are at the start of something. It can be journey-altering.
What did winning a Debut Award mean to you and what are your memories of the night?
Being recognised for my role in Why Am I So Single? meant the world to me. And it was made even more special by having my parents with me on the day. They are my biggest supporters and so I was so grateful to share that evening with them.
What have you been working on since winning, and what’s next for you?
Since winning, I’ve continued to chase doing what I love. I’ve been lucky enough to return to my first ever professional musical – Six. I was an alternate on the UK tour when I finished drama school, so it’s very special to be playing a lead in the same show in the West End three years later.
What advice would you give to the nominees for our 2026 Debut Awards?
Have the most amazing time. Take it all in. To be nominated is to be recognised for the hard work we do. So, soak it up and celebrate yourself, and all the other amazing people around you.
How has winning a Debut Award helped you in your career so far?
It has given me a huge confidence boost and encouraged me to believe in myself and the work that I do. To receive an award for Best Performer in a Musical has helped me battle those little self-doubt thoughts. I’m very grateful.
What did winning a Debut Award mean to you and what are your memories of the night?
I vividly remember being sat at the very back table, in that gorgeous venue with my wife, chilling. I saw the table plan and said to Tammie: “Look where we’re sat... Not a chance!” I even sent a video to my team showing the table plan from the stage all the way back to our table while making a slide-whistle noise.
So, we were really relaxed, enjoying the food and the atmosphere. When I heard: “This year’s winner, a previous nominee”, both Tammie and I looked at each other, startled and everything else is a bit of a blur. I went from shitting myself to utter disbelief to pure adrenaline in about three seconds and I just remember shaking my head, with a massive smile on my face, as I walked my slide whistle journey to the stage.
What have you been working on since winning, and what’s next for you?
Since winning, I co-produced the brilliant Hot Chicks by Rebecca Jade Hammond with our company Grand Ambition; I was assistant and movement director on Michelle McTernan’s beautiful Grand Ambition production HOP – The Hopeful Hare, with music by West End legend Steve Balsamo and the formidable John Quirk. I am about to direct my second play, Physical Education, by extraordinary young Swansea playwright Jonathan Houlston, and in the autumn I’ll be working as movement director on A Tidy Boy by the extremely multitalented Peter Darney, directed by the equally multitalented Christian Patterson.
What advice would you give to the nominees for our 2026 Debut Awards?
Don’t judge the award ceremony by the table plan.
How has winning a Debut Award helped you in your career so far?
Winning has been great for my confidence. I never get complacent, but the award means so much to me, because it legitimises my work in a way.
It pushes me forward and it’s opened doors. I won the Debut Award just before I turned 53 and I feel like I’m just getting started. It’s so exciting.
What did winning a Debut Award mean to you, and what are your memories of the night?
The Debut Award meant the years of working in the arts were starting to pay off. My mother joined me, who, as a single mother, has thrown everything she has to sustain and support my career in the arts; it was with her that we shared the glory.
To pair with this, my mentor Miriam Buether presented me with the award. I have worked with her on the production Kyoto, carefully learning from her expertise and shadowing her process. As a leading designer, she has been massively influential to me, and her generosity is unparalleled. I dedicated the award to the importance and work of assistants, as a great way to learn and support the quality of a show. My highlight was having a drink with Miriam.
What have you been working on since winning, and what’s next for you?
I completed my associate role on Kyoto at the Lincoln Center in New York, and I have designed three shows this year: Dracula with the National Youth Theatre, Slippery at the Omnibus Theatre and Salome at York Hall with Mark Ravenhill and Aletta Collins. My next steps are to gather my resources and meet exciting directors and writers.
What advice would you give to the nominees for our 2026 Debut Awards?
My advice is not to underestimate the power of the fringe in showcasing exciting new works while sharing space intimately with an audience. The conditions are extremely difficult and uncompromising, and to keep pushing for quality is essential to make the work stand out.
How has winning a Debut Award helped you in your career so far?
The Debut Award has meant that my early-career status in theatre in the UK is boosted with credibility. It means that I am more confident and invite industry people to see my shows. It feels like I have a place in theatre and continue to develop my community.
What did winning a Debut Award mean to you and what are your memories of the night?
I was working in Australia when the ceremony was on – so I woke up to a lot of texts about it in all-caps. I remember feeling stoked, but I really had no idea how many doors would be directly and inadvertently opened by this happening.
What have you been working on since winning, and what’s next for you?
I’m in rehearsals for a new show I’ve written called Mackenzie, which is about to premiere in Sydney and Melbourne. It’s a severely camp play with songs that ask: what if Macbeth was a 13-year-old child star in 2006? And what if Lady Macbeth was her ruthless stage mum? The vibe is: Titanique meets The Substance. I’m also developing a musical with Mark Gordon Pictures, a TV show with Fremantle and I have a new play coming out next year.
What advice would you give to the nominees for our 2026 Debut Awards?
Go to the ceremony and tell me what the food’s like. I still wonder.
How has winning a Debut Award helped you in your career so far?
Earlier this year, I got an email from someone requesting a meeting, and when I saw who had asked – it made me stop in the street and primal scream into the group chat (in a good way). At the meeting itself, I asked them how they knew my work, and they said it was because I’d won this. Thank you forever, team The Stage!
What did winning a Debut Award mean to you and what are your memories of the night?
It was wonderful to have the impact of Giant’s West End transfer recognised. I never imagined that this knotty, complex play could have the kind of commercial life it had at the Harold Pinter Theatre. But it just reminded us that West End audiences also have a real appetite for challenging work without easy answers or neat messages – and that was exhilarating to watch.
The Stage Debut Awards evening itself was so energising, such a celebration – and a superb way of placing a new wave of younger artists front and centre.
What have you been working on since winning, and what’s next for you?
Well, Giant hasn’t stopped. It opened on Broadway in March and it’s gone down a storm there, selling out and getting New York audiences really talking. And then I’ve been writing a film – a thriller, in fact – while beginning to write another play for the Royal Court. I feel like a bit of a lucky bugger right now.
What advice would you give to the nominees for our 2026 Debut Awards?
I’ve been around the block enough times now to realise that professional momentum is a rare thing. Whenever you’re lucky enough to find yourself with some, take smart advantage. Being nominated is one of those moments.
How has winning a Debut Award helped you in your career so far?
Confidence is everything. The Debut Award gives you lots of it.
Submissions for The Stage Debut Awards 2026 must close Thursday 25th June
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