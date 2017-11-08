In pictures (November 9): Trafalgar Studios, West Yorkshire Playhouse, the Gate, Shakespeare’s Rose and more…
The latest press night parties, new shows in rehearsal, events and awards from the theatrical world in pictures. This week’s highlights include opening nights of Suzy Storck, The Invisible Man at the Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch, Trestle at Southwark Playhouse, The Red Lion at Trafalgar Studios and Nights at the Circus panel discussion at New Diorama Theatre, the launches of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at West Yorkshire Playhouse and the new pop-up Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre in York as well as Vania Masias’ dinner at The Arts Club…
The launch of West Yorkshire Playhouse’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
The launch of Shakespeare’s Rose, York
Trestle press night, Southwark Playhouse, London
Nights at the Circus panel discussion at New Diorama Theatre, London
Suzy Storck press night, the Gate Theatre, London
The Invisible Man press night, Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch
The Red Lion press night, Trafalgar Studios, London
Vania Masias’ dinner at The Arts Club, London
