In pictures (November 9): Trafalgar Studios, West Yorkshire Playhouse, the Gate, Shakespeare’s Rose and more…

Michael Jean-Marain, Cora Kirk, Patricia Allison and John Leader at Harewood House for the launch of West Yorkshire Playhouse's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Photo: Anthony Robling
by -

The latest press night parties, new shows in rehearsal, events and awards from the theatrical world in pictures. This week’s highlights include opening nights of Suzy Storck, The Invisible Man at the Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch, Trestle at Southwark Playhouse, The Red Lion at Trafalgar Studios and Nights at the Circus panel discussion at New Diorama Theatre, the launches of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at West Yorkshire Playhouse and the new pop-up Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre in York as well as Vania Masias’ dinner at The Arts Club

The launch of West Yorkshire Playhouse’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Photos: Anthony Roblin
1 of 8

The launch of Shakespeare’s Rose, York

Director Lindsay Posner, executive producer of Lunchbox Theatricals James Cundall, and director Damien Cruden. Photo: Lisa Stonehouse

Trestle press night, Southwark Playhouse, London

Director Cathal Cleary, cast members Connie Walker and Gary Lilburn with writer Stuart Pringle

Nights at the Circus panel discussion at New Diorama Theatre, London

Photos: Spare Tyre
1 of 2
Event director Fauve Alice, actor/writer Ellie Mason, actor/disability campaigner Samantha Renke, therapist Matt Valentine Chase and performance artist Katherine Araniello
Ellie Mason and Samantha Renke

Suzy Storck press night, the Gate Theatre, London

Photos: Isabella Wilson
1 of 2
Director Jean-Pierre Baro (front, right) with cast members Theo Solomon, Kate Duchene, Caoilfhionn Dunne and Jonah Russell
Theo Solomon, Kate Duchene, Caoilfhionn Dunne and Jonah Russel

The Invisible Man press night, Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch

Cast members Eleanor Wyld, Matthew Woodyatt, Sophie Duval, Matthew Spencer, Nicholas Goode, Paul McEwan and Phil Adele. Photo: Grace Coppin

The Red Lion press night, Trafalgar Studios, London

Photos: Chloe Nelkin Consulting
1 of 2
Writer Patrick Marber, cast members John Bowler and Stephen Tompkinson, director Max Roberts and Dean Bone (cast)
John Bowler and Stephen Tompkinson and Dean Bone

Vania Masias’ dinner at The Arts Club, London

Photos: Ian Gavan
1 of 15
Dancers Vania Masias and Tamara Rojo at the dinner to celebrate the work of Masias and in support of Peruvian dance troupe D1
Guest of honour Tamara Rojo
Fernando Montano
Guests Gabriella Windsor and friends
Peruvian Ambassador Susana de la Puente-Wiese and restaurateur ArjanWaney
Peruvian dance troupe D1 performing at the event
Peruvian dance troupe D1
Peruvian dance troupe D1
Peruvian dance troupe D1
Peruvian dance troupe D1
Peruvian dance troupe D1
Peruvian dance troupe D1
Peruvian dance troupe D1
Fernando Montano

Send photos for consideration, with complete captions (event, venue, names, job titles) and photographer credit to cath@thestage.co.uk (Please note , photographs may not be used if all names are not provided)

