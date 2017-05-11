This week’s top theatre vacancies on The Stage Jobs includes auditions for Chessington World of Adventures Resort, head of theatre operations for Nimax Theatres and production coordinators for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Auditions – Chessington World of Adventures Resort

Chessington World of Adventures Resort is auditioning for actors to perform in Panda-monium, the world's first live show featuring life-size and life-like animatronic pandas. Find out more here

Head of theatre operations – Nimax Theatres

Nimax Thetares is looking to recruit an experienced head of theatre operations to manage its team of theatre managers, and to be responsible for the successful day-to-day running of its West End venues. Find out more here

Production co-ordinator (Matilda) – Royal Shakespeare Company

The Royal Shakespeare Company is looking for two experienced production co-ordinators for the West End production of Matilda, and the forthcoming Matilda UK and Ireland tour. Find out more here

Sound and lighting technician – Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres, winner of Regional Theatre of the Year at The Stage Awards 2017, is seeking a sound and lighting technician to join its technical team working across all three stages (Crucible, Studio and Lyceum). Find out more here

Teacher of theatre – the Brit School

The Brit School is looking for a highly skilled and dynamic practitioner to work in its theatre department, which attracts talented and enthusiastic students. Ex-students now populate all areas of the theatre and related industries. Find out more here

