This week’s top theatre jobs and auditions on The Stage Jobs include jobs at Les Miserables in the West End, assistant theatre manager at Nimax Theatres and executive producer at National Theatre Wales.

Les Miserables is seeking an experienced individual to take on the role of assistant stage manager at its West End venue on London's Shaftesbury Avenue. Find out more here

Alton Towers Resort is holding auditions for scare actors, dancers, presenters and costume animators. Auditions are being held in various locations during August and September. Find out more here

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is recruiting four individuals for its wardrobe department. The successful candidates will work at the Barbican, London on the upcoming "Rome Season". Find out more here

National Theatre Wales is hiring a dynamic executive producer (maternity cover). The role will commence in November 2017 and will oversee the management and delivery of the artistic programme during 2018. Find out more here

Nimax Theatres is looking for an assistant theatre manager. Applications will only be considered from candidates who have experience at a duty manager level or above. Find out more here

