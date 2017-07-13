This week’s top theatre jobs and auditions on The Stage Jobs includes male vocalist auditions, producer at the National Theatre and stage manager at Manchester Opera House.

The National Theatre is seeking a producer to join the NT Learning team to lead an ambitious programme that reaches across the UK and beyond. In 2017/18 the National Theatre will work with up to 300 school and youth theatre companies giving over 6000 young people across the country the opportunity to get involved in the best new writing for theatre. Find out more here

Warner Leisure Hotels is holding auditions for male vocalists to join teams at various locations throughout the UK. The role includes performing in high quality production shows and contributing to the delivery of a varied daytime and evening entertainment program. Find out more here

The Royal Academy of Drama Art (RADA) is recruiting a technical manager. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing all technical requirements as well as co-ordinating the day-to-day running of technical management within the academy. Find out more here

Manchester Opera House requires a stage manager who, in conjunction with the chief electrician, will manage the technical department. The primary responsibility of the role is to ensure the stage and dresser departments meet the requirements of visiting companies and external hires. Find out more here

Delfont Mackintosh Theatres needs a master carpenter to work at the Victoria Palace Theatre, the upcoming home of the West End production of Hamilton the Musical. The successful candidate will have appropriate experience of managing production turnaround and crews as well as good knowledge of theatre rigging and show operations. Find out more here

