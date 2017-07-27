This week’s top theatre jobs and auditions on The Stage Jobs include theatre director at The Marine Theatre, head of stage at Hampstead Theatre and senior technician at Malvern Theatres.

The Marine Theatre has a vacancy for a theatre director to join the organisation at the executive level. The theatre is sat on the Dorset coast and plays host to a diverse programme throughout the year. Find out more here

Hampstead Theatre is seeking a head of stage to deliver all technical staging aspects of Hampstead Theatre productions, including scenic construction. The successful candidate will join a small, ambitious team dedicated to original and entertaining theatre. Find out more here

Malvern Theatres is looking for a driven individual to take the post of senior technician. The ideal candidate will have previous experience in lighting, sound, general staging and running of a small crew. Find out more here

The Entertainment Department is casting on behalf of TUI Sensatori Resorts for upcoming winter productions. It is holding auditions for male and female vocalists to perform in five star resorts around the world. Find out more here

Equity is recruiting an equalities and diversity organiser. The role will involve leading the equality and diversity work for Equity members, and to build a membership that is representative of the entertainment industry workforce. Find out more here

