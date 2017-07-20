This week’s top theatre jobs and auditions on The Stage Jobs includes technical jobs with Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, events production manager at Birmingham Hippodrome and stage technician at Sheffield Theatres.

Delfont Mackintosh Theatres has a number of vacancies for technical staff to work at the Victoria Palace Theatre, which is the upcoming home of the West End production of Hamilton the Musical. Find out more here

Birmingham Hippodrome is seeking an events production manager to co-ordinate, manage and facilitate the delivery of technical support to conferences, events and DanceXchange performances. Find out more here

Sheffield Theatres is recruiting a stage technician to assist the provision of staging requirements in all Sheffield Theatres’ venues and for Sheffield Theatres’ productions. Applicants should have previous experience of delivering staging requirements efficiently, safely and to high production values. Find out more here

Tracy Anderson is auditioning dancers in August to join its global team leading the health and fitness industry. Its professional trainers provide clients across the globe with the motivation to look and feel their best. Find out more here

The Edinburgh Dungeon requires a technical manager. The successful candidate will be responsible for driving exciting build projects, looking after two rides and ensuring that everything in the building is in good working order. Find out more here

