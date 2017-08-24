Top 5 theatre jobs and auditions of the week: Chichester Festival Theatre, Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, Birmingham Repetory Theatre

This week’s top theatre jobs and auditions on The Stage Jobs include a producer job at Chichester Festival Theatre, auditions for the Raspberry Pi Foundation and technical production manager at Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

Chichester Festival Theatre is seeking a producer to join the Production Department. The team share the responsibility of producing all in-house Festival Theatre and Minerva Theatre productions. The role includes line producing, personnel management and budget control. Find out more here

The Raspberry Pi Foundation is holding auditions for the next face of its Pioneers program. Candidates must be relatable for a young audience (11 to 16 year olds). They must also be available for an all day shoot in London on September 7. Find out more here

Birmingham Repertory Theatre require a technical production manager. The successful applicant will deliver the technical and production requirements of visiting companies, work in development and learning & participation projects in its two studio spaces. Find out more here

Royal Central School of Speech and Drama is looking for an associate musical director. Applicants must have knowledge and understanding of a musical theatre repertoire and hold a degree or equivalent in music. Find out more here

Delfont Mackintosh Theatres has a vacancy for deputy master carpenter. The successful candidate will have appropriate experience of managing production turnaround and crews, as well as good knowledge of theatre rigging and show operations. Find out more here

