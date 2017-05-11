In The Stage newspaper this week: May 11

The Stage newspaper comes out once a week and is brimming with industry news, advice, analysis and reviews from all over the UK. Here are some of the highlights from the May 11 issue...

The Big Interview: John Boyega

His leading role in the colossal film franchise catapulted the actor to stardom. Now he has the profile and clout to choose his projects – and he’s chosen Woyzeck at the Old Vic. John Boyega tells Mark Shenton how the venue’s plans to bring in more diverse audiences appealed to him and how regular returns to Peckham keep him grounded.

Beyond the Jungle: Good Chance refugee theatre pops up in Paris

Forced to close when the Calais migrant camp was cleared, the itinerant theatre has moved to the French capital. Giverny Masso visits to find out how the company has remained true to its aims in its new location.

All theatres should cast at least one disabled actor a year

Revolution is nigh, says Mat Fraser as he tackles Richard III at Hull Truck Theatre and presses the industry to seize the opportunity to reimagine and refresh roles with disabled actors to better reflect the times we live in.

Timberlake Wertenbaker: ‘My plays aren’t getting any less ambitious as I get older’

As her latest play prepares to open in Bolton, the writer tells Nick Smurthwaite what she dislikes about technology on stage, why she enjoys creating work for radio and whether playwriting can be taught.

Chester’s £37m storytelling home

Featuring two theatres, a large rep company, an art house cinema and the city’s library, Storyhouse is set to be a cultural hub. As it opens its doors for the first time, Catherine Jones finds out what you can expect inside.

International: Going Dutch on the south coast

The ever-expanding Brighton Fringe Festival hosts a groundbreaking season of shows from the Netherlands this month, confirming the event’s status as a fringe hub to challenge Edinburgh. Nick Awde looks ahead to the international collaboration with Amsterdam fringe which will feature 14 award-winning UK premieres

Designer Hildegard Bechtler: ‘I’m not a jobbing designer. I think like a painter, in the moment’

Olivier-winning stage designer Hildegard Bechtler started work in film, but it soon proved too hard to juggle with a family. Nick Smurthwaite finds out how she has gone on to become one of theatre’s most in-demand artists.

How Angels in America took flight at the National

Set in New York at the height of the Aids crisis, Tony Kushner’s epic enthralled London audiences a quarter of a century ago with its ambition and humanity. Key figures from the original production tell Al Senter how the play captured the zeitgeist.

Maggie Brown Tim Pigott-Smith's Charles III is a theatre saviour

James Doeser Government review is old news

West End Producer Can actors be shy?

Keith Stevenson 'London is epicentre of theatre'

Adjoa Andoh 'I'm bored of talking about diversity'

Careers Clinic Is it worth agents seeing my small role?

The Green Room Was theatre always your destiny?

Buy a copy of The Stage

Download the Digital Edition of The Stage