In The Stage newspaper this week: March 9

The Big Interview: Madani Younis

London’s Bush Theatre is about to reopen after a year-long rebuilding programme. The venue’s artistic director tells Natasha Tripney how its fully accessible new spaces will welcome the local community through its doors, while continuing its remit to champion new writing from diverse voices with renewed vigour.

This year's Olivier Awards nominations in full

Clive Francis: It’s right to ban food in theatres – spare a thought for us actors

A West End play’s decision to ban eating during shows has ignited a sparky debate over audience behaviour. Disruptive theatregoers are nothing new, says actor Clive Francis, but putting away the popcorn will do us all good.

Glen Walford: ‘I got Willy Russell to play Shirley Valentine after a bottle of wine’

When the director asked Willy Russell to write her a show, she expected the next Blood Brothers, but instead got a one-woman play. As it tours, Nick Smurthwaite looks at why Shirley Valentine resonates around the world.

Conleth Hill: ‘The day I stop enjoying acting will be the day I stop doing it’

Appearing in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? alongside Imelda Staunton in the West End, the Olivier-winning actor and Game of Thrones star tells Al Senter that he has lost none of his appetite for working on stage.

European Capitals of Culture: How Aarhus and Pafos are looking to cultural legacies

With a dazzling array of activities across the the arts, the European scheme offers two cities the chance to shine for a year. The programme directors of Pafos 2017 and Aarhus 2017 tell Nick Awde how these mega-festivals provide a platform for future artistic excellence.

Gareth Owen: ‘I didn’t get into theatre to do sound effects. I love music’

Olivier-winning sound designer Gareth Owen tells Nick Smurthwaite how he camped in the band’s garden for his first West End job, what draws him to rock’n’roll and why amplification should not be a dirty word for musicals.

Critical mess: Tracy Tynan on growing up amid father Kenneth's ‘crazy tango’

The daughter of the renowned but troubled late theatre critic and the novelist Elaine Dundy, Tracy Tynan’s childhood environment was one of alcohol-fuelled, real-life drama, as Nick Smurthwaite discovers.

Daniel Evans 'Recruiting a director is agonising'

Paul Clayton 'No farting about when I return to the stage'

Andre Squire 'Refugees helped me better understand Grapes of Wrath'

Ruth Chan 'British-Chines composers try to support each other'

West End Producer Should Let It Shine have scoured drama schools?

Careers Clinic How do I get over a rocky patch?

The Green Room TV talent shows; just a cynical marketing ploy?

The Stage Scholarships Paulne Quirke Academy

