In The Stage newspaper this week: March 2

The Stage newspaper comes out once a week and is brimming with industry news, advice, analysis and reviews from all over the UK. Here are some of the highlights from the March 2 issue...

The Big Interview: Jack Thorne

The BAFTA-winner and co-author of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child wrote his first play when he couldn’t afford the rights to direct anything. As his new musical Junkyard opens, Mark Shenton finds out how he has forged a career in collaborations and adaptations, including working with Shane Meadows to take This Is England to TV.

When the world of magic comes together at the seaside

For magicians, enthusiasts, retailers and inventors, Blackpool is the place to be in February. Will Houstoun

soaks up the atmosphere and considers how technology and innovation might shape magic’s future.

Pravesh Kumar: This is the trouble with white-led diversity

While many attempts to make theatre represent all sections of society have focused on performers, Pravesh Kumar insists that to become truly diverse, the industry needs radical changes in leadership.

Sophie Melville: ‘I was scared theatre would be posh and I wouldn’t understand it’

Acting felt out of reach to Sophie Melville before she discovered Gary Owen’s plays in college. Catherine Love finds out how she went on to win The Stage Edinburgh Award for her breakthrough turn in Iphigenia in Splott.

James Hayes: ‘Playing Julius Caesar was my ‘fuck you all’ moment’

He’s never sought the limelight, but James Hayes has appeared in more National Theatre productions than

any other actor, and in a new book he recalls working with the likes of Laurence Olivier, Anthony Hopkins and Diana Rigg. He tells Nick Smurthwaite how his journey started with the simple aim of wanting to meet girls.

Canadian Music Theatre Project: How Ontario’s 9/11 musical tale came from away to Broadway

Canadian musical Come from Away, the story of how a Newfoundland town took in 7,000 stranded passengers after September 11, is charming New York audiences. Its producer tells Stephen Hunt of its own stirring journey.

Fly Davis: ‘My training was crazy. I was hospitalised twice’

Fly Davis trained to be a stage designer on the prestigious Motley course. Nick Smurthwaite finds out how she has gone on to produce bold work at some of the country’s top venues.

Plus...

Richard Jordan 'New writing is threatened by limited runs'

Caro Newling 'West End blockbusters are like universities'

Tim Johanson 'Edinburgh is where I learned to love theatre'

Michael Auger 'My dream role would be Link in Hairspray'

West End Producer Is social media a good idea before an audition?

Careers Clinic How do I negotiate fees?

The Green Room Will you miss French's Theatre Bookshop?

Tom Clutterbuck Time to show respect for technicians

The Stage Scholarships Spirit Young Performers

Buy a copy of The Stage

Download the Digital Edition of The Stage