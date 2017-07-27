In The Stage newspaper this week: July 27

The Stage newspaper comes out once a week and is brimming with industry news, advice, analysis and reviews from all over the UK. Here are some of the highlights from the July 20 issue...

The Big Interview: Killian Donnelly

As Killian Donnelly, one of the West End’s finest and hardest-working musical-theatre performers, takes on the role of Valjean in Les Miserables, he talks to Mark Shenton about his remarkable career – from his roots in amateur dramatics, to learning from four Phantoms and returning a decade on to the show that started it all for him.

Barrie Rutter: It’s been a grand 25 years, but the Arts Council did for me

A figurehead of northern theatre, Barrie Rutter resigned from the pioneering touring company he founded a quarter-century ago. He explains why he’s had enough of underfunding and box-ticking.

Natasha J Barnes interview – ‘You have the opportunity and you seize it or you don’t’

Natasha J Barnes lived the showbiz fairytale of going out as an understudy for Funny Girl and returning a West End star. She tells Mark Shenton about taking on one of the hardest parts in musical theatre, life imitating art and how she deals with nerves

Community links send the London Bubble soaring

The south-east London theatre company ran into trouble when the Arts Council withdrew its funding in 2008. Catherine Love finds out how it turned things around with a dramatic overhaul and a little help from its friends

African arts: the freedom to create without censorship

Despite having one of the world’s poorest economies, Burkina Faso is something of a world leader in theatre development, Nick Awde finds, with its many festivals putting this burgeoning ecosphere of the performing arts high on the global cultural circuit

Conjuring the magical world of Snark Island

Designer Justin Nardella drew on everything from steampunk to east London street fashion to create the look of The Hunting of the Snark. He tells Holly Williams why creating a monster is all about the eyes

Plus more opinion, advice and interviews...

Mark Shenton How does theatre compare to the BBC in terms of gender equality?

Lyn Gardner Dinosaurs won’t silence millennials

Daniel Evans How many shows should artistic directors do themselves?

Phil Willmott I'm guilty of cronyism – is that really so wrong?

West End Producer What's the best way to get seen for a casting?

Monsay Whitney 'Simon Stephens encouraged me to write'

Sara Shaarawi 'If I wanted to write for an Egyptian audience, I'd move back to Egypt'

Careers Clinic Is it too late for me to get an agent?

The Green Room Is Shakespeare too difficult for modern audiences?

