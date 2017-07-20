In The Stage newspaper this week: July 20

The Stage newspaper comes out once a week and is brimming with industry news, advice, analysis and reviews from all over the UK. Here are some of the highlights from the July 20 issue...

The Big Interview: Marianne Elliott

As the epic Angels in America continues its run at the National, its director – who has helmed some of theatre’s biggest hits, including War Horse and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time – has set up her own production company. She tells Nick Smurthwaite about gaining more control, and how to talk Sondheim round.

Andrzej Lukowski: The West End is due an influx of new drama

Subsidised venues have been far more likely to take risks in recent years than commercial theatres as they all search for the next big hit. Yet, things could be changing in the West End as Andrzej Lukowski explains.

Immersion, games and escape rooms: the shows you control

From the Crystal Maze to live adventure shows, interactive events are gaining popularity. Tom Wicker looks at the theatre companies that are following the craze and putting the audience in the driving seat.

How learning-disabled artists are fighting to be taken seriously

How do we critique theatre by artists with learning difficulties? Are these performers regarded as less able than those with physical disabilities? Bella Todd investigates the challenges the sector faces.

Seoul mates: how UK and South Korea are sharing arts

The UK is hosting a cultural exchange with South Korea over the next 14 months, starting at Edinburgh and set to peak with the Winter Olympics. Nick Awde reports on the mutual benefits.

How Frinton Summer Theatre is bringing a frisson to a sleepy seaside resort

England’s oldest rep, Frinton Summer Theatre, has entertained local residents and holidaymakers for 80 years, proving a useful training ground for well-known performers. While the audiences generally have conservative tastes, its artistic directors are also keen to stage more challenging work, as Nick Smurthwaite discovers.

Peter Mumford: ‘Lighting dance in the 1970s has influenced everything I’ve done’

From fringe shows in London to a musical version of King Kong in Australia, Peter Mumford is at home working on productions of any size. Neil Norman finds out what inspires the double Olivier award-winning lighting designer.

Plus more opinion, advice and interviews...

Mark Shenton We are ready for a female Doctor

Lyn Gardner Silencing debate is a false economy

Stephanie Street Is it time for an actors to run a theatre?

Paul Clayton Stop tweeting about rehearsals

West End Producer Is it bad to be jealous of others' success?

Conor MacNiell 'I never had any formal training'

Sarah Punshon There needs to be a better description for the Dukes

Careers Clinic Should we pull our failing show?

The Green Room What makes doing a show fun?

The Stage Scholarships Fourth Monkey Theatre Company winners

Buy a copy of The Stage

Download the Digital Edition of The Stage