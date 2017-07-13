In The Stage newspaper this week: July 13

The Stage newspaper comes out once a week and is brimming with industry news, advice, analysis and reviews from all over the UK. Here are some of the highlights from the July 13 issue...

The Big Interview: Romola Garai

As she returns to the West End in RSC’s Queen Anne, the actor tells Mark Shenton about her big break on television with Judi Dench, coping with fame after a series of acclaimed film and stage roles, and the pressing need to address the needs of parents working in the industry.

Kerry Michael: Our fully accessible show paves the way for musicals’ future

Ramps on the Moon’s radical vision is to create work for mainstream audiences using D/deaf and disabled performers and technicians. Director Kerry Michael explains why access is at the heart of The Who’s Tommy.

F Murray Abraham: ‘There are tricks to getting a job that I don’t like or understand’

No matter that big screen success failed to follow an Oscar win, the Homeland star has worked steadily on the stage and television since Amadeus 33 years ago. Mark Shenton meets the American ‘actors’ actor’ on his return to London.

Vivienne Franzmann: ‘There comes a point where I have to just sit down and write’

The award-winning writer is known for tackling social and ethical issues and her new play Bodies is no exception. Catherine Love finds the former drama teacher taking aim at white middle-class privilege in the heart of Chelsea.

Joseph Smith: ‘On Broadway, I found my English accent wasn’t an advantage’

Having started out at the National’s education department, Joseph Smith went on to pursue a career as a producer in New York. Now also running Stage One, he tells Nick Smurthwaite how the charity offers investment and mentoring to encourage an increasingly diverse range of people to get shows on stages.

Theater Der Welt, Germany: How Germany’s biggest festival is breaking borders beyond Europe

Migration, trade and climate change all featured on the agenda of this year’s Theater Der Welt. Michael Quinn finds out how it is expanding to celebrate artists’ stories from home on an international stage.

Tristram Kenton: ‘I never take a camera on holiday’

Nearly 30 years ago, The Stage’s former editor took a chance on an inexperienced, 24-year-old photographer. Nick Smurthwaite finds out about his chase for the perfect shot and the fear of losing a moment forever.

Kings Theatre, Portsmouth: Merriment and morale – exploring theatre at war

Built several years before the outbreak of the First World War, Portsmouth’s Kings Theatre is delving into its past and reviving a play produced a century ago. Al Senter investigates how the venue served its community – and continues to do so.

Plus opinion, advice and more...

Mark Shenton Should playwrights have complete control of their work?

Lyn Gardner 'Audiences need to step out of their comfort zones'

Matt Trueman 'Are we facing a new writing drought'

Andrzej Lukowski Why are British musicals failing?

West End Producer Any advice for end of contract parties?

Andy Currums 'Youth art isn't amateur art'

Kimberley Clarke 'People are surprised that there are trans lesbians'

Careers Clinic How do I stop Twitter taking over?

The Green Room Do you have a show-day routine?

