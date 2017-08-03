In The Stage newspaper this week – Edinburgh special: August 3

The Stage newspaper comes out once a week and is brimming with industry news, advice, analysis and reviews from all over the UK. Here are some of the highlights from the August 3 special issue, which focuses on the Edinburgh Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival...

Long Read: Fringe and EIF provide distinctive flavours in vintage 70th year

They’re back to dominate the industry’s focus throughout August. The EIF and its vast, unwieldy offshoot, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, will together stage more than 4,000 shows this month. Each depends on the other, says Lyn Gardner, but, seven decades on, have they strayed from their original visions?

Mark Borkowski: Where are Edinburgh's rebels?

"When did comedy get so serious? This is the eternal question muttered by Edinburgh old-timers

like myself," says the PR agent and author.

Zinnie Harris: ‘The rehearsal room is the place of real discoveries’

With three shows playing at the EIF it is a busy month for playwright Zinnie Harris. She tells Thom Dibdin about modernising classical female roles, being a theatre animal and exploring the ‘new order’ in Britain

How the fringe’s medical shows reflect the state of the nation

While mental health has been a hot topic at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe recently, shows dealing with physical ailments are coming to the fore this year. Writers and performers tell Emily Jupp about depicting their conditions on stage, as well as putting the well-being of the National Health Service in the spotlight

Exclusive: Kenneth Branagh on directing Tom Hiddleston in Hamlet

Having played the lead many times in his career, Kenneth Branagh is directing a production of Hamlet with one of the UK’s biggest stars. He tells Nick Clark how a plan seven years in the making is coming to fruition at RADA.

From Edinburgh to Adelaide: the prize taking shows down under

For the past 10 years, the Holden Street Theatres award has plucked the best shows from the Edinburgh Fringe and flown them across the globe. Nick Awde finds out what led the Australian theatre to transfer shows.

Plus more opinion, advice and interviews...

Mark Shenton Broadway's reliance on celebrity names is proving its undoing

Lyn Gardner Star ratings can be misleading

Matt Trueman Truffle-hunting critics more vital than ever for the fringe's future

West End Producer What's the absolute biggest no-no to avoid during an audition?

Careers Clinic How do I get over an awful Edinburgh?

The Green Room How could onstage safety be improved

