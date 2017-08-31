In The Stage newspaper this week: August 31

The Stage newspaper comes out once a week and is brimming with industry news, advice, analysis and reviews from all over the UK. Here are some of the highlights from the August 31 issue...

The Big Interview: Bartlett Sher

As the acclaimed US director prepares to bring Tony award-winning play Oslo to the National Theatre, he talks to Alex Clark about making political theatre in 2017, the differences between British and American audiences and how lucky he feels to be around in the time of the ‘revolutionary’ Hamilton.

Matthew Xia: Invisible in Edinburgh – why are BAME people ignored at the fringe?

Theatremaker Matthew Xia could not believe the racial microaggressions he was met with at the Edinburgh Fringe, so he put it on tape. Sadly, he found it was a situation that was only too familiar to people of colour.

Ellen McDougall: ‘We went into the rehearsal room with a desire to explore and play’

The new artistic director of London’s Gate Theatre tells Catherine Love of the importance of presenting voices that might not be heard elsewhere, her first season and how Secret Theatre showed her new ways of working.

Benet Brandreth: ‘Some would say being a barrister is a form of acting’

The son of former MP Gyles Brandreth has enjoyed a career encompassing law, writing and rhetoric. Gavin James Bower talks to him about his next challenge: starring in Hamlet with his wife and father.

Casa Festival: Latin America sets up home on London’s stages

Despite reduced funding, the capital’s festival showcasing work from Latin America is flourishing and attracting an ever-wider audience. Its artistic director tells Nick Awde how increased collaboration with artists and venues has been the key to Casa’s renewed vigour.

A rough guide to taking your production to Edinburgh in 2018

After being intoxicated by the creativity on display at the world’s largest arts festival, many theatremakers will fancy a go themselves. Lyn Gardner lifts the lid on what you need to make a success of the fringe next year.

Follies: Still living, laughing, loving

As the National Theatre prepares to revive Follies for its first full staging in three decades, Nick Smurthwaite looks at the inspiration behind Stephen Sondheim’s homage to the giants of musical theatre.

Plus more opinion, advice and interviews...

Mark Shenton Classic revivals provide a yardstick for greatness

Lyn Gardner Theatres, listen to your communities

Maggie Brown Edgy TV King Charles III is still causing a stir

Andrzej Lukowski ACE truthers should let Emma Rice get on with it

The Green Room Do actors make good artistic directors?

West End Producer How long should I wait until I ditch my agent?

Careers Clinic How can I turn my dire year around?

Tyler Mortimer 'Suicide affects under 16s too'

Rosalind Blessed 'I'm not trying to be the next Beckett'