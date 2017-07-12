In pictures (July 13): National Youth Theatre, David Walliams visits The Girls

The latest press night parties, new shows in rehearsal, events and awards from the theatrical world in pictures. This week's highlights include the Buxton Festival press party, the first night of Wet Bread at the King's Head's Festival 47, Guildhall Creative Entrepreneurs 2017 Awards, David Walliams visits The Girls, National Theatre's scratch performance, British Music Hall Society lifetime achievement award and the South Bank Sky Arts Awards

Buxton Festival opening night, Pavilion Cafe, Buxton

Photos: David John King 1 of 5

South Bank Sky Arts Awards, Savoy Hotel, London

Photos: Tim Anderson 1 of 10

Hazel Sharples Memorial Prize for Technical theatre, Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London

Wet Bread first night, King's Head Theatre, London) (part of Festival 47)

National Youth Theatre rep company scratch performance, Criterion Theatre, London

Guildhall Creative Entrepreneurs 2017 Awards, London

Photos: Paul J Cochrane 1 of 15

British Music Hall Society Lifetime Achievement Award, Ukrainian Cathedral, London

Photos: Igor Polataiko 1 of 2

Send photos for consideration, with complete captions (event, venue, names, job titles) and photographer credit to cath@thestage.co.uk