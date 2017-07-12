Close

In pictures (July 13): National Youth Theatre, David Walliams visits The Girls

David Walliams visits the cast of The Girls at the Phoenix Theatre, London. Photo: Amanda Malpass pr
by -

The latest press night parties, new shows in rehearsal, events and awards from the theatrical world in pictures. This week's highlights include the Buxton Festival press party, the first night of Wet Bread at the King's Head's Festival 47, Guildhall Creative Entrepreneurs 2017 Awards, David Walliams visits The Girls, National Theatre's scratch performance, British Music Hall Society lifetime achievement award and the South Bank Sky Arts Awards

Buxton Festival opening night, Pavilion Cafe, Buxton

Photos: David John King
1 of 5
Guest, actor Joanna Lumley
Artistic director Stephen Barlow (left)
Executive director Randall Shannon
Macbeth director Elijah Moshinsky

South Bank Sky Arts Awards, Savoy Hotel, London

Photos: Tim Anderson
1 of 10
Winners, writers Jack Thorne and John Tiffany and producer Sonia Friedman with award presenter, director Sam Mendes
Actor Tamsin Greig
Actor Lenny Henry
Actor Emily Beecham
Winners, Opera North
Winner, Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber
Presenter Ronnie Ancona and winners for Fleabag
Winners, English National ballet and Akram Khan for Giselle. Presenters Leanne Cope and Ashley Day
Actor Harriet Walter
Actors and writers Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith

Hazel Sharples Memorial Prize for Technical theatre, Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London

Principal Lynne Williams, winner Oscar Selfridge and prize co-ordinator Jason Barnes. Photo: Marc Usher/Guildhall School

Wet Bread first night, King's Head Theatre, London) (part of Festival 47)

Cast member Morag Sims and director Tom Latter. Photo: Chloe Nelkin Consulting

National Youth Theatre rep company scratch performance, Criterion Theatre, London

Artistic director Paul Roseby (left), patron, actor Timothy Dalton and trustee Peter Clayton (both centre) with the rep company at the scratch performance of The Fall by James Fritz. Photo: Helen Murray

Guildhall Creative Entrepreneurs 2017 Awards, London

Photos: Paul J Cochrane
1 of 15
Judges Joanna Santinon, Carolyn Dailey and Howard Panter
Judges Joanna Santinon, Carolyn Dailey and Howard Panter
Carolyn Dailey and Howard Panter
Host Rosemary Squire and Alexandra Dariescu
Professor Helena Gaunt and principal Lynne Williams talk to guests
Katy Bignold from East London Music Therapy
Principal Lynne Williams welcomes guests
Finalist Katy Bignold, second place winner Emily Berrington, winner Becky Chalmers and finalist Alexandra Dariescu
Winner Emily Berrington from Actorsnet
Current cohort of entrepreneurs and judging panel
Cellophony perform
Becky Chalmers wins first prize from judge Howard Panter
Becky Chalmers from Real Voices
Simon Callow performs alongside Cellophony
Simon Callow talks to guests

British Music Hall Society Lifetime Achievement Award, Ukrainian Cathedral, London

Photos: Igor Polataiko
1 of 2
Writer Eugene Nykolyszyn and BMHS president Roy Hudd (right) present Tino Valdi with the award
Tino Valdi and Roy Hudd

 

 

 

Send photos for consideration, with complete captions (event, venue, names, job titles) and photographer credit to cath@thestage.co.uk

loading...
© Copyright The Stage Media Company Limited 2017
^