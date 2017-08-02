In pictures (August 3): Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Gala for Grenfell, Coming Clean, Jermyn Street Theatre party
The latest press night parties, new shows in rehearsal, events and awards from the theatrical world in pictures. This week's highlights include press nights of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at Apollo Theatre, Coming Clean at the King's Head and Gala for Grenfell at the Adelphi Theatre as well as the Jermyn Street Theatre party...
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof press night, Apollo Theatre
Coming Clean press night, King’s Head
Photo: Oscar French
1 of 3
Jermyn Street Theatre party, St James’ Church Piccadilly
Jermyn Street Theatre party, St James’ Church Piccadilly
1 of 7
An Injury, Ovalhouse, London
Treating Odette press night, Upstairs at the Gatehouse
LAMDA Graduation 2017, Olympia London
I Loved Lucy, Arts Theatre, London
I Loved Lucy, Arts Thearte , London
1 of 3