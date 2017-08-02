Close

In pictures (August 3): Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Gala for Grenfell, Coming Clean, Jermyn Street Theatre party

Rob Rinder and Anton Du Beke at Gala for Grenfell. Photo: Elliott Franks
The latest press night parties, new shows in rehearsal, events and awards from the theatrical world in pictures. This week's highlights include press nights of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at Apollo Theatre, Coming Clean at the King's Head and Gala for Grenfell at the Adelphi Theatre as well as the Jermyn Street Theatre party...

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof press night, Apollo Theatre

Cast members Sienna Miller and Jack O’Connell. Photo: Leon Puplett
Coming Clean press night, King’s Head

Photo: Oscar French
Ian Hallard and Mark Gatiss. Photo: Oscar French
Tom Lambert, Lee Knight, Elliot Hadley, Adam Spreadbury-Maher and Jason Nwoga. Photo: Oscar French
Rebecca Root. Photo: Oscar French
Jermyn Street Theatre party, St James’ Church Piccadilly

Martin Bishop, deputy director Stella Powell-Jones, trainee director Tom McClane-Williamson and resident producer Julia Mucko. Photo: Robert Workman
New artistic director Tom Littler and outgoing artistic director Anthony Biggs. Photo: Robert Workman
Jermyn Street Theatre’s new artistic director Tom Littler and actor Michael Pennington. Photo: Robert Workman
Producer Peter Huntley, agent Helen Mumby, composer/musical director Tom Attwood. Photo: Robert Workman
Executive director Penny Horner, chair of the board Howard Jameson and Anthony Biggs. Photo: Robert Workman
Actor Sarah Crowden and writer Maureen Duffy. Photo: Robert Workman
Writer Maureen Duffy, actor Michael Pennington, Howard and Jane Brenton. Photo: Robert Workman
An Injury, Ovalhouse, London

Cast and creatives, Christie DuBois, Will Bourdillon, Yusra Warsama, Alex Austin, Oliver Townsend, Khalid Abdalla, Julia Taudevin and Alex Swift. Photo: Flavia Fraser-Cannon
Treating Odette press night, Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Producer Katie Plews with cast members Red Gray, Jessica Boyde and Charlotte Peak at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, London
LAMDA Graduation 2017, Olympia London

Graduating students from LAMDA with graduate Nikki Amuka-Bird, LAMDA principal Joanna Read, head of drama school Rodney Cottier and head of technical training Rob Young. Photo: Terry Smith 
I Loved Lucy, Arts Theatre, London

Sandra Dickinson and her husband Mark Osmond
Matthew Scott with guests Georgina Simpson and Anthony Andrews
Writer Lee Tannen and guests Lornas Dallas and Tracie Bennett
