In pictures (August 17): Around the World in 80 Days, Hunting of the Snark, York Theatre Royal, Scarborough, Edinburgh Festival Fringe and more

The latest press night parties, new shows in rehearsal, events and awards from the theatrical world in pictures. This week's highlights include opening nights of Di and Viv and Rose at Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, Robin Hood: The Arrow of Destiny press night at York Theatre Royal, The Hunting of the Snark at the Vaudeville, Around the World in 80 Days at Cadogan Hall, The first night of the Flashdance UK tour at King's Theatre Glasgow, the opening of the Swanage Rep season plus the latest shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival...

Robin Hood: The Arrow of Destiny press night, Theatre Royal, York

Photos: Anthony Robling 1 of 5

Yes, Prime Minister opening night, Mowlem Theatre, Swanage

Churchill Theatre Bromley's 40th birthday

Di and Viv and Rose press night, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

Photos: Tony Bartholomew/Turnstone Media 1 of 3

Celebrity summer tea, Lancaster Gate Hall Hotel, London

The Hunting of the Snark press night, Vaudeville Theatre, London

Photos: Adam Bennett 1 of 11

Flashdance UK tour opening night, King’s Theatre, Glasgow

Photos: Ian Watson 1 of 7

Around the World in 80 Days opening night, Cadogan Hall, London

Photos: Adam Bennett 1 of 12

China Goes Pop press night, Assembly Hall, Edinburgh

Emma Thompson visits Cosmic Scallies, Northern Stage at Summerhall, Edinburgh

You Forgot the Mince first night, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

