In pictures (August 17): Around the World in 80 Days, Hunting of the Snark, York Theatre Royal, Scarborough, Edinburgh Festival Fringe and more

Clockwise from left: Cast members Jo Servi, Trevor A Toussaint, Neil Reynolds, John Elkington, Siobham Athwal, director Suzann McLean and cast members Ed Thorpe and Joanna Holden at the press night of Robin Hood: The Arrow of Destiny, Theatre Royal, York. Photo: Anthony Robling
The latest press night parties, new shows in rehearsal, events and awards from the theatrical world in pictures. This week's highlights include opening nights of Di and Viv and Rose at Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, Robin Hood: The Arrow of Destiny press night at York Theatre Royal, The Hunting of the Snark at the Vaudeville, Around the World in 80 Days at Cadogan Hall, The first night of the Flashdance UK tour at King's Theatre Glasgow, the opening of the Swanage Rep season plus the latest shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival...

Robin Hood: The Arrow of Destiny press night, Theatre Royal, York

Photos: Anthony Robling
Trevor A Toussaint (cast)
Joanna Holden (cast)
Cast members Neil Reynolds, John Elkington and Siobhan Athwal
Neil Reynolds (cast) and co-director Suzann McLean
Guest, actor Martin Barrass

Yes, Prime Minister opening night, Mowlem Theatre, Swanage

Swanage Rep cast members Lottie Johnson, Fiona Gordon and Clare Samuels (far right) with councillors Mike Bonfield and Audrey Bonfield (centre and centre, right). Photo: RoutePR

Churchill Theatre Bromley's 40th birthday

Footloose cast members Gareth Gates and Maureen Nolan celebrate the Churchill's 40th birthday
Footloose cast members Gareth Gates and Maureen Nolan celebrate the Churchill's 40th birthday. Photo: Life Photography

Di and Viv and Rose press night, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

Photos: Tony Bartholomew/Turnstone Media
Neil Millar (technician), Grace Cookey-Gam (cast), Lotte Wakeham (director), Paul Stear (sound designer), Polly Lister (cast), Denzil Hebditch (production manager), Margaret Cabourn-Smith (cast), Steve Muckersie (deputy stage manager), Nikki Colclough (company stage manager), Sarah Follon (assistant stage manager)
Cast members Grace Cookey-Gam, Margaret Cabourn-Smith and Polly Lister
Margaret Cabourn-Smith, Grace Cookey-Gam, Lotte Wakeham (director) and Polly Lister hang the first night programme cover

Celebrity summer tea, Lancaster Gate Hall Hotel, London

Actors Dean Caston, Debbie Hudd, Adam Borzone, Jan Hunt, Roy Hudd, June Whitfield and Wyn Calvin. Photo: Ralph Reardon

The Hunting of the Snark press night, Vaudeville Theatre, London

Photos: Adam Bennett
Cast members clockwise from top left: Simon Turner, Will Bryant, Polly Smith and Jordan Leigh-Harris
Presenter Rani Price
The cast with Rani Price (left) and her family
Polly Smith
Actor F Murray Abraham
Dancer Kimberly Wyatt with her husband Max Rogers and daughter Willow
Kimberly Wyatt with actor Kellie Shirley and son Louie
Kimberly Wyatt
Kellie Shirley with her children, Louie and Pearl
Kellie Shirley
Comedian Joel Dommett

Flashdance UK tour opening night,  King’s Theatre, Glasgow

Photos: Ian Watson
Cast members Ben Adams and Joanne Clifton
Composer Robbie Roth with Tom Hedley (book)
Guest, actor Leah MacRae (right)
Lyricist Robert Cary
Producers Tristan Baker, Phillip Rowntree and David Hutchinson
Radio presenter Cat Harvey
TV presenter Cat Cubie

Around the World in 80 Days opening night, Cadogan Hall, London

Photos: Adam Bennett
Cast members Simi Egbejumi-David,Joey Parsad, Dennis Herdman (back), Stefan Ruiz, Jessica Lucia Andrade, Andrew Pollard (back), Kirsten Foster, Matthew Ganley, Micahael Hugo and Pushpinder Chani
Cast and crew
Andrew Pollard and Matthew Ganley
Andrew Pollard and Michael Hugo
Dennis Herdman
Fiona Wallace (executive director of the New Vic) and Theresa Heskins (director)
Producer Kenny Wax
Kirsten Foster
Matthew Ganley
Micahael Hugo
Pushpinder Chani
Simi Egbejumi-David

China Goes Pop press night, Assembly Hall, Edinburgh

Cast and creatives. Photo: Susie Safavi PR

Emma Thompson  visits Cosmic Scallies, Northern Stage at Summerhall, Edinburgh

Cast members Rachel Denning (left) and Reuben Johnson with actor Emma Thompson (centre). Photo: Mihaela Bodlovic
Cast members Rachel Denning (left) and Reuben Johnson with actor Emma Thompson (centre). Photo: Mihaela Bodlovic

You Forgot the Mince first night, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

Cast members Prince Plockey, Francesca Joy and Ursula Mohan

