In pictures (August 10): Midnight Gang, A Little Night Music, Peter Pan, Hull Takeover, TodayTix

Midnight Gang, chickenshed theatre, London
Midnight Gang at Chickenshed Theatre, London with Sarah Connolly, Lou Stein, Belinda McGuirk, Joe Booth, Ashley Driver, Bradley Davies, Yossi Goodlink, David Walliams, Fin Walters, Michael Bossisse, Tamika Armstrong, Daniel Banton, Chloe Stevenson and Joseph Morton
by -

The latest press night parties, new shows in rehearsal, events and awards from the theatrical world in pictures. This week's highlights include opening nights of Midnight Gang, A Little Night Music and Peter Pan as well as Ira Aldridge's blue plaque, Hull Takeover at Edinburgh Fringe and TodayTix's social ambassador launch...

A Little Night Music opening night, Watermill Theatre, Newbury

Cast and creative team of A Little Night Music at the Watermill Theatre, Newbury
Ira Aldridge’s blue plaque unveiling, Coventry

Actors Ray Fearon and Earl Cameron at the unveiling on August 3
Lord Mayor of Coventry Tony Skipper and actor Earl Cameron

Peter Pan opening night, Mercury Theatre, Colchester

Cast members Katharine Moraz, Nicholas Coutu-Langmead, Pete Ashmore, Charlotte Mafham, Alicia McKenzie, Sara Lessore, Emilio Iannucci and James Peake

Hull Takeover, Edinburgh Fringe

150 Hull UK City of Culture 2017 volunteers took to the streets of Edinburgh to promote Hull UK City of Culture’s showcase at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe...
TodayTix’s Social Ambassador programme launch at London’s Hackney House

TodayTix’s Social Ambassador programme Launch at London’s Hackney House
Actor Diana Vickers
Diana Vickers with the TodayTix social ambassadors
Actor Diana Vickers
Actor Matt Barber
TodayTix’s social ambassador programme launch
X Factor star Jake Quickenden and Diana Vickers

The Rivals Bar, Manchester

Actor Rupert Hill and business partner Goska Langrish open a new bar and restaurant called The Rivals at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester
