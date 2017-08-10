The Stage newspaper comes out once a week and is brimming with industry news, advice, analysis and reviews from all over the UK. Here are some of the highlights from the August 10 issue...

The Big Interview: John Tiffany

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child director John Tiffany has returned to the Royal Court with a play about a working-class town torn apart by Thatcherism. He tells Andrzej Lukowski about the politics that informs his work and why he won’t be swapping the stage for screen directing any time soon.

The Stage Debut Awards: the nominations in full

Launched earlier this year, The Stage Debut Awards are the only UK awards that specifically recognise breakthrough theatre talent, celebrating emerging actors and creatives from around the country. Here is the full list of shortlisted nominees.

Natasha Tripney: Body shaming banished in orgy of self-discovery

Despite many nations turning in on themselves, new work at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe has opted to embrace greater understanding, tackling trans stories and life-changing health conditions, says Natasha Tripney.

Jon Brittain: ‘I’ve made the show I would want my friends with depression to see’

Jon Brittain talks to Emily Jupp about his new fringe show that explores the funny side of depression, following Mr Methane in a Wetherspoons and what Michael Frayn had to say about his Olivier-winning play Rotterdam.

Sh!t Theatre: ‘You don’t have to be a virtuoso to have something to say’

The performance artists behind Sh!t Theatre talk to Catherine Love about using goofy gags to tackle serious issues, generating material while at the Edinburgh Fringe and their love of Dolly Parton.

Monica Dolan: ‘I ask myself: why on earth are you doing this?’

With a CV that ranges from Shakespeare and W1A to Rose West, Monica Dolan has never been afraid to take risks. She tells Nick Smurthwaite about one of her riskiest moves yet: taking her one-woman show about the ‘pornification of our culture’ to the fringe.

How a Budapest circus brings Paris nightlife to Edinburgh

On his return to Edinburgh, Bence Vagi tells Katharine Kavanagh how seeing a variety of contemporary circus performers in the Scottish capital inspired him to establish something similar in his native Hungary.

Bat Out of Hell designer Jon Bausor

Bat Out of Hell turns a venerable London stage into a dystopian nightmare. Its designer tells Nick Smurthwaite how he drew on influences from Wagner to Trump to create the epic set – his most challenging job since working on the Paralympics opening ceremony.

The Ivy's centenary: Celebrating 100 years of Theatreland’s star spot

Long known as the venue where West End royalty go to see and be seen, the Ivy has reinvented itself for each generation, as Nick Smurthwaite explains.

Mark Shenton Quality will out at Edinburgh

Lyn Gardner Let's look out for each other at the fringe

Stephanie Street Stage managers are the backbone of our plays

Andrzej Lukowski Why did Sienna Miller divide the critics?

West End Producer 'Where is it permissible to paste my unlearnt lines?

Careers Clinic What's my 'fair share' of commitment?

Jackie Hagan 'I'm human and I like attention'

Heather Litteer 'I started off playing drug addicts and prostitues'

