In pictures (May 11): Alan Bates and Mousetrap awards, West Yorkshire Playhouse, Trafalgar Studios, Jermyn Street, Park Theatre and more

Best actress award winner Noma Dumezweni collects her Mousetrap award at Charing Cross Theatre. Photo: Alex Rumford
The latest press night parties, new shows in rehearsal, events and awards from the theatrical world in pictures. This week's highlights include the first nights of The Graduate at West Yorkshire Playhouse, Pete 'n' Keely at Tristan Bates, Out There on Fried Meat Ridge Road at Trafalgar Studios, All Our Children at Jermyn Street Theatre, Miriam Margolyes in Madame Rubenstein at the Park Theatre as well as the Alan Bates Award...

Mousetrap Theatre Projects Award, Charing Cross Theatre, London

Photos: Alex Rumford
Best actor award winner Tyrone Huntley
Actor Paul Wilkins with the award for most legendary show, Les Miserables
Best understudy award winner Alice Fearn
Mousetrap Youth Forum
Young audience members

The Graduate press night, West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds

Photos: Anthony Robling
Cast and creatives
Cast members Catherine McCormack and Jack Monaghan with director, Lucy Bailey (centre)
Catherine McCormack and Jack Monaghan
Chief executives Robin Hawkes and James Brining with director Lucy Bailey
Jack Monaghan

Alan Bates Award, Actors Centre, London

Photos: Kit Shah - HCK Photography
The six finalists
Award winner Georgia Frost
Georgia Frost with award presenter Noma Dumezweni
Georgia Frost with Noma Dumezweni
Georgia Frost with Actors Centre's Paul Clayton
Judges Julia Crampsie, Sope Dirisu and Jeanette Hunter
Noma Dumezweni with the finalists
Ross O'Donnellan, Georgia Frost and Adam Boardman

All Our Children press night, Jermyn Street Theatre, London

Cast members Lucy Speed, Rebecca Johnson, David Yelland, Colin Tierney and Edward Franklin with writer/director Stephen Unwin (third from left)

Becoming Mohammed press night, Pleasance Theatre, London

Photos: Chloe Nelkin Consulting
Cast members Jack Hammett and Philippa Carson, writer Claudia Marinaro, director Annemiek van Elst, and cast members Nadia Lamin and Jonah Fazel
Claudia Marinaro and Annemiek van Elst

Guildford Shakespeare Company win charity of the year award

Founders Sarah Gobran and Matt Pinches, picking up Eagle Radio award at Mercedes-Benz World in Weybridge. Photo: Eagle Radio

Ivy Leaf Club charity gala, Whittlesey, Peterborough

Photos: Tracy Dann
Performers Jimmy Cricket and Frank Ifield with Johnny Manns
Producer Johnny Manns with singer Frank Ifield and actor Jess Conrad

Madame Rubinstein press night, Park Theatre, London

Photos: Target Live
Guests, actors Ian McKellen (left) and Derek Jacobi (far right), with director Jez Bond (centre, back) and cast members Frances Barber, Miriam Margolyes (front) and Jonathan Forbes
Samantha Bond, Jez Bond, Derek Jacobi and Ian McKellen
Full company with the Park Theatre team

Out There on Fried Meat Ridge Road press night, Trafalgar Studios, London

Photos: Chloe Nelkin Consulting
The cast and creatives
Cast members Keith Stevenson (also writer), Michael Wade, Melanie Gray, Robert Moloney and Alex Ferns
Actor Kacey Ainsworth with Alex Ferns

Pete 'n' Keely press night, Tristan Bates Theatre, London

Photos: Chloe Nelkin Consulting
Cast and creatives
Cast members Katie Kerr and David Bardsley

Alec Mc Cowen's memorial service drinks, Sophie’s Steak House Covent Garden, London

Photos: Bryan Hewitt
Actors Anna Carteret and Ian McKellen with critic Michael Billington

Arts Theatre's 90th birthday

