In pictures (March 9) Ballet Black and Roundelay press nights, Don Juan in Soho rehearsals, and more

Adrian Scarborough and David Tennant in rehearsals for Don Juan In Soho. Photo: Helen Maybanks
The latest press night parties, new shows in rehearsal, events and awards from the theatrical world in pictures. This week's highlights include the first nights of Roundelay at Southwark Playhouse, Junkyard at Bristol Old Vic and The Hypocrite at Hull Truck Theatre, Good Dog at the Albany, the launch of Lucy Kerbel's book All Change Please, the Stage Golfing Society elects a new captain and rehearsals for Don Juan in Soho with David Tennant...

Don Juan In Soho rehearsals, Wyndham's Theatre, London

Photos: Helen Maybanks
Cast members Adrian Scarborough and David Tennant
David Tennant, writer/director Patrick Marber and Adrian Scarborough
Adrian Scarborough and David Tennant

Roundelay gala night, Southwark Playhouse, London

Photos: Paul Robinson
Writer Sonja Linden, cast member Annie Firbank and director Anna Ledwich
Cast members Roger Alborough, Clare Perkins and Doreene Blackstock
Complicite founder Annabel Arden Hosting Roundelay's gala night

Good Dog press night, the Albany Theatre, London

Cast member Anton Cross. Photo: Chloe Nelkin Consulting

The Hypocrite press night, Hull Truck Theatre

Photos: Neil Holmes
Stage manager Sarah Colclough-Follon (right)
Artistic director Mark Babych addresses the crowd
Martin Green, CEO and director of Hull 2017 (left)
Guest, Jo Calvert, production manager at Silent Uproar theatre company
Cast member Rowan Polonski
Director of communications Ben McKnight (left) and director of marketing Phil Batty (right)

Stage Golfing Society elects a new captain, Richmond Golf Club

New captain journalist and broadcaster Philippa Kennedy (centre) with actors Dean Chisnall (left) and Dougray Scott

Junkyard press night, Bristol Old Vic

The cast and crew

All Change book launch, National Theatre Studio, London

Photos: Helen Murray
Lucy Kerbel (All Change Please author and Tonic Theatre director) addressing the crowd
Playwright Lucy Kirkwood with Lucy Kerbel
Managing director of Nick Hern Books Matt Applewhite with Lucy Kerbel

Ballet Black Triple Bill press night, Barbican Theatre, London

The cast and crew of Ballet Black. Photo: Barbican Centre/Rikky Onefeli

Launch of the 2017 Ageas Salisbury International Arts Festival, Salisbury Arts Centre

The festival staff. Photo: Adrian Harris Photography

