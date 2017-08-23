In pictures (August 17): Jesus Christ Superstar, Theatre by the Lake and more from Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The latest press night parties, new shows in rehearsal, events and awards from the theatrical world in pictures. This week's highlights include opening nights of the From Page to Stage festival at the Other Palace, Remarkable Invisible at Theatre by the Lake, Keswick, Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre as well as Rosalind Blessed and Clare Balding at Edinburgh Festival Fringe...

Jesus Christ Superstar press night, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, London

Photos: David Jensen 1 of 7

From Page to Stage festival opening, the Other Palace, London

Photos: Tim Hall 1 of 6

Remarkable Invisible press night, Theatre by the Lake, Keswick

A Spoonful of Sherman press night, Live at Zedel, London

Central School of Speech and Drama alumni annual gathering, Scottish Arts Club, Edinburgh

Rosalind Blessed at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Rosalind Blessed in Edinburgh for her show The Delights of Dogs and the Problems of People. Photos: Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home 1 of 10

Clare Balding visits the cast of Offside, Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Photos: Heather Pasfield (Pleasance Theatre Trust) 1 of 11

Send photos for consideration, with complete captions (event, venue, names, job titles) and photographer credit to cath@thestage.co.uk