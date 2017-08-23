Close
dfp_header_hidden_string

In pictures (August 17): Jesus Christ Superstar, Theatre by the Lake and more from Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Cast members Maimuna Memon and Tyrone Huntley at the press night for Jesus Christ Superstar. Photo: David Jensen
by -

The latest press night parties, new shows in rehearsal, events and awards from the theatrical world in pictures. This week's highlights include opening nights of the From Page to Stage festival at the Other Palace, Remarkable Invisible at Theatre by the Lake, Keswick, Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre as well as Rosalind Blessed and Clare Balding at Edinburgh Festival Fringe...

Jesus Christ Superstar press night, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, London

Photos: David Jensen
1 of 7
Musical supervisor Tom Deering and designer Tom Scutt
Cast members Sean Kingsley and Phillip Browne
Cast member Declan Bennett
Cast members Kayleigh McKnight, Sinead Long and Charlotte Riby
Cast members David Thaxton, Peter Caulfield and Phil King
Director Timothy Sheader (centre)with Harry Sheader and Carol Sheader
Guests, actor Jules Robertson and his mother, author Kathy Lette

From Page to Stage festival opening, the Other Palace, London

Photos: Tim Hall
1 of 6
Actors Gemma Wardle and Aaron Kavanagh and Ben Richards, writer Steven Sater and actor Jenna Innes
Ben Richards
Cast and creatives
Cast and creatives
Cast and creatives
Ben Richards and Steven Sater

Remarkable Invisible press night, Theatre by the Lake, Keswick

Ed Lewis (composer/sound), director Zoe Waterman, artistic director Conrad Lynch, writer Laura Eason, Johanna Town (lighting), cast members Eliza Hunt, Matt Addis and Alice Selwyn, designer Bronia Housman and Ian Barritt (cast). Photo: Kathryn Bennett

A Spoonful of Sherman press night, Live at Zedel, London

Pianist Christopher Hamilton, Daniel Boys (cast), Robert Sherman (music and lyrics) and Helena Blackman (cast). Photo: Safavi PR

Central School of Speech and Drama alumni annual gathering, Scottish Arts Club, Edinburgh

Stuart Griffiths (programming director for Ambassador Theatre Group), Joseph Seelig (director of the London International Mime Festival), William Burdett-Coutts (founder and director of Assembly), Gavin Henderson (CSSD principal) and Helen Lannaghan (director of the London International Mime Festival)

Rosalind Blessed at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Rosalind Blessed in Edinburgh for her show The Delights of Dogs and the Problems of People. Photos: Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home
1 of 10

Clare Balding visits the cast of Offside, Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Photos: Heather Pasfield (Pleasance Theatre Trust)
1 of 11
Tanya-Loretta Dee (cast), Jessica Butcher (cast), writer and broadcaster Clare Balding, Caroline Bryant (artistic director of Futures Theatre) and Daphne Kouma (cast)

 

Send photos for consideration, with complete captions (event, venue, names, job titles) and photographer credit to cath@thestage.co.uk

loading...
© Copyright The Stage Media Company Limited 2017
^