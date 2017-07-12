Competition: Win tickets to see Willemijn Verkaik in concert

Catch the international star of Wicked and Disney’s Frozen at the Cambridge Theatre in the heart of London’s West End for one night only on the 31st July.

Willemijn will be joined by a host of West End guest stars and an 8-piece live band. Announced guests so far include Wicked co-stars Suzie Mathers (current Glinda) and Savannah Stevenson (previous Glinda), Olivier award nominee Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar) and Celinde Schoenmaker (Christine in Phantom of the Opera). They will be supported by Stagebox Musical Theatre Kids.

Willemijn, originally from The Netherlands, is currently playing Elphaba as part of the 10 year anniversary cast of Wicked in the West End. She has played the role in 4 countries and after making her Broadway debut in 2013, is the only actress to have performed the role in three languages.

For the German and Dutch version of Disney’s Blockbuster Frozen Willemijn recorded the voice of Elsa.

Before returning to the West End, Willemijn played a successful run as Kala in Disney’s Musical Tarzan in Germany. Other credits include Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Paulina), Mamma Mia (Donna), Elisabeth (Elisabeth), We Will Rock You (Killer Queen), Aida (Amneris)

In 2015 she held a sold out solo concert in The Ambassadors Theatre in London which received rave reviews.

‘Many people have asked me afterwards to do another concert and that night was so special and the audience was so generous, so I’m very much looking forward to 31 July!’ Willemijn Verkaik

