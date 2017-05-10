Competition: Win tickets to see Judy! at the Arts Theatre in the West End

Strictly limited run from May 16 of Ray Rackham’s extraordinary biographical musical about the life of iconic movie star and chanteuse Judy Garland comes to the Arts Theatre. This highly anticipated production sees Judy back in town following a critically acclaimed Southwark Playhouse 2016 debut (original title, Through The Mill – read The Stage's four star review).

Since her first tentative steps on the stage as a young girl, Judy Garland has become an enduring icon to millions of fans of all generations around the world.

Leaving behind the usual portrayal of Garland’s life as one of pure heartbreak and self-destruction, Ray Rackham has created a poignant and ultimately uplifting story portraying the star as a survivor in a man’s world. He has cleverly created an overlapping story of three ages of Judy that demonstrates that no matter how hard we look for love in all the wrong places, the answer is ultimately inside ourselves.

“The show reminds us how, in the conflict between a merciless industry and the hunger for love and life, as star is inevitably torn.” Guardian

“Brilliant” Harper’s Bazaar

"Thrillingly scored" The Stage

