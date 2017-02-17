"When you’ve got no nation, no government, no place in the world what have you got? Family. You can’t depend on anything else”

1968, East London. Over the years and against all the odds, Yetta Solomon has built a thriving business from nothing through sheer grit and passion. Ignoring all the obstacles – insufficient capital, economic downturns, aggressive competition – she has found a way to survive everything adversity could throw at her.

Now she faces her toughest challenge: her family. In a rapidly changing Britain, Yetta must protect the shop and keep it in the Solomon family. But her sons, grandchildren and in-laws have other ideas… Always ruthless, how far will she go to keep the business in the family and the family in the business?

Ryan Craig’s fiery new family comedy takes a closer look at the entrepreneurial outsiders who became part of the beating heart of modern Britain. Craig’s theatre credits include The Holy Rosenbergs and Our Class (both National Theatre) and What We Did to Weinstein (Menier Chocolate Factory).

Hampstead Theatre’s artistic director, Edward Hall, has directed some of Hampstead’s biggest hits including Chariots of Fire, Wonderland, Rabbit Hole and the Oliver Award winning musical, Sunny Afternoon.

Filthy Business is at Hampstead Theatre, London from March 10-April 22

