Competition: Win tickets to A Night of Dirty Dancing – the Ultimate Tribute Show on tour

No film has captured the hearts of a generation like Dirty Dancing. Relive the passion, indulge in the romance and celebrate the greatest movie soundtrack of all time. Recast and re-scripted for 2016, it’s all down to Kellerman’s end of season show.

Revel in the moments you loved, the memories you made and music that’s resonated throughout the years: She’s Like the Wind, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Hey Baby, Wipeout, Do You Love Me, Be My Baby, Hungry Eyes and, of course, the Oscar-winning (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.

Don’t be the one sitting in the corner. Immerse yourself in the timeless, theatrical treat. Take a trip back to the summer of ’63, relive Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s sizzling performance in the ultimate coming of age romance. Please note this show is not affiliated with ‘Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage’ currently on tour in the UK and worldwide.

