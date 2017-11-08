Competition: Win tickets to see Beauty and the Beast – A Musical Parody at the King’s Head

She’s grotesque. A possessive beast of a woman, to be sure. But look on the bright side, Beau: she’s got a lovely personality. Somewhere. Under all the fur.

A fairytale land, far, far away. A handsome young bookworm who always dreamt of more. A hideous beast, in her cursed castle… It’s a tale as old as time, as you’ve never heard it before. This Christmas, from the creators of the award-winning sellout hit Buzz: A New Musical, comes a big hairy dollop of festive fun. With a cast of five and an onstage musician, brace yourself for 90 minutes of boundless energy and musical madness as Fat Rascal Theatre explore whether fairytales really can come true – even when the princess doesn’t quite fit the slipper. Join us for our brand new, gender-swapped parody of Beauty and the Beast.