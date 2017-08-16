Competition: Win a copy of The Tempest starring Simon Russell Beale on DVD

Simon Russell Beale returns to the RSC in a new production of The Tempest

On a distant island, a man waits. Robbed of his position, power and wealth, his enemies have left him in isolation. But this is no ordinary man, and this no ordinary island. Prospero is a magician, able to control the very elements and bend nature to his will. When a sail appears on the horizon, he reaches out across the ocean to the ship that carries the men who wronged him.

Creating a vast magical storm, he wrecks the ship and washes his enemies up on the shore. When they wake, they find themselves lost on a fantastical island where nothing is as it seems…

A bold re-imagining of The Tempest, using cutting edge digital technology created in partnership with Intel.

Simon Russell Beale returns to the RSC after 20 years to play Prospero.

Extra features: Includes 400 years in the making, Intel x The RSC, Becoming Ariel, Interview with Simon Russell Beale.

The Tempest, filmed live at Stratford-upon-Avon, was released on DVD/Blu Ray by Opus Arte on July 28.

To win a copy of The Tempest on DVD, go to www.thestage.co.uk/competitions and enter your details and put TEMPESTDVD in the code box. Entries close at midnight on August 27.