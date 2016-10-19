Competition: Win tickets to see political drama This House at the Garrick Theatre

Is a political revolution coming? Will the Labour party collapse? Can the kingdom stay united?

It’s 1974. And Westminster is about to go to war with itself.

Set in the engine rooms of the House of Commons, James Graham’s This House dives deep into the secret world of the Whips who roll up their sleeves and go to often farcical lengths to influence an unruly chorus of MPs within the Mother of all Parliaments.

In an era of chaos, both hilarious and shocking, fist fights break out in the parliamentary bars, high-stake tricks and games are played, while sick or dying MPs are carried through the lobby to register their crucial votes as the government hangs by a thread.

Premiered to universal acclaim at the National Theatre in 2012, This House written by James Graham (The Vote, Privacy) and directed by Headlong Artistic Director Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things, Wolf Hall), gives us a timely, moving and often amusing insight into the workings of British politics.

***** ‘A landslide success’ Evening Standard

***** ‘Ferociously witty’ Daily Telegraph

This House will be playing at the Garrick Theatre from November 19 to February 25, 2017. To book your tickets (from £20), visit the ThisHousePlay website.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to This House at the Garrick Theatre, London, go to www.thestage.co.uk/competitions and enter your details and put THISHOUSE in the code box. Entries close at midnight on October 30.

Terms and Conditions: Four readers will win a pair of Band A tickets to see This House at the Garrick Theatre, valid for Monday to Thursday performances from January 2 to February 2, 2017, subject to availability. No cash alternative. Travel and accommodation not included.