Obituary: Liz Smith

Liz Smith’s rise to stardom was all the more remarkable for it coming so late – she was nearly 50 when Mike Leigh cast her in his first film, 1971’s Bleak Moments – and for seeming so unlikely for an actor who had struggled to make ends meet in the face of neglect for so long.

It was Leigh’s 1973 Play for Today, Hard Labour, that had revealed her to be an actor of considerable untapped resources and ignited a career that saw her become a West End regular and a familiar and much loved face on film and television.

Born in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, Smith’s early life had been hard, her mother dying when she was two, her father disappearing just five years later.

Raised by her grandmother, she acquired a taste for acting during elocution lessons and, after wartime service in India in the Royal Navy, she trained at the Gateway Theatre, the London club-theatre.

Responding to an advert in The Stage in 1955, she joined Charles Marowitz’s new experimental group at the British Drama League theatre and spent five years with him – all unpaid – honing her improvisation skills. Throughout the 1960s she appeared in summer repertory with the Forbes Russell company in Butlin’s holiday camps.

Her breakthrough on film led to a burgeoning profile in theatre, notably playing Linda Loman in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman at the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, in 1974. Before the decade was out, she had made her West End debut in Mary O’Malley’s Once a Catholic at the Wyndham’s Theatre in 1978.

The following year saw her first appearance at the National Theatre in a revival of JB Priestley’s When We Are Married, returning to the West End shortly after in Alan Bennett’s Enjoy (Vaudeville Theatre, 1980) and Stanley Price’s Why Me? (Strand Theatre, 1985).

Later theatre credits included Prisoner Cell Block H – The Musical (Queen’s Theatre, London, 1995), Playhouse Creatures by April De Angelis (Old Vic, London, 1997) and Nell in Samuel Beckett’s Endgame alongside Michael Gambon and Lee Evans (Albery Theatre, London, 2004).

It was on screen that Smith achieved wider fame, one heralded by her appearance in Peter Tinniswood’s idiosyncratic sitcom I Didn’t Know You Cared. Running from 1975-79, it introduced the first of the dotty, disruptive and often malice-edged matriarchs that came to shape her later career.

She played similar roles in Fay Weldon’s The Life and Loves of a She-Devil (1986) and the sitcom 2point4 Children (1991-94) as well as the delightfully batty Letitia in The Vicar of Dibley (1994-96).

But it was as Nana Norma in Caroline Aherne and Craig Cash’s sitcom The Royle Family (1998-2006) that Smith reached her pinnacle.

Ensconced on the Mancunian family’s sofa and perpetually embroiled in spats with Ricky Tomlinson’s couch-potato patriarch, she blended comedy and pathos, the domestic and the surreal with a deftness that saw her win a British Comedy award and a legion of fans.

On film, she won a BAFTA for A Private Function (1984) and was also seen in Sir Henry at Rawlinson End (1980), The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005).

She published an autobiography, Our Betty, in 2006 and announced her retirement in 2009 (although she briefly returned for two episodes of the crime drama The Tunnel in 2013), when she also received an MBE.

Liz Smith was born Betty Gleadle on December 11, 1921 and died on December 24, 2016, aged 95.